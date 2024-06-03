City of Beckley announces 2024 Fridays in the Park Schedule



June – August Lunch Concerts 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Word Park, Neville Street, Beckley, WV

Rain location option: Fruits of Labor Pizzeria and Coffee Shop

Music – Food Vendors – Activities

Schedule:

June 7 – Jay Milam

June 14 – (Flag Day) – Dave Runion

June 21 – Music by Strings of Green; plus, Youth Art with the Youth Museum

June 28 – Music by Billy Payne; plus, Youth Art with the Youth Museum

July 5 – Mike Kincaid

July 12 – 11:30 – Mia Bailey; 12:15 – Rick Lilly

July 19 – Country Roads Band

July 26 – Dance day – line dancers – 11:30 – Mercer County COA, Noon – Raleigh

County COA, 12:30 – Just for Fun Line Dancers

August 2 – (Appalachian Festival) – Shane Ingram

August 9 – (Appalachian Festival) – Chris Oxley Quartet

August 16 – Lady D

August 23 – Trey Waycaster

August 30 – Rain make-up day

Also happening in June:

June 7 – Archie’s Cruisers Cruise-in and Music Downtown, Cruisers gather at Leisure

Lanes between 5:00 and 5:30 pm, a cruise leaves on a ride around town, ending on

Main Street. Music by 80’s music band, Quiet Enough, at Shoemaker Square.

June 29 – Memory Lane Car Show and Car Corrall / Swap Meet hosted by the

Whitewater AACA Car Club, downtown, 2-6 pm. Vehicle registration $15, proceeds

benefit the Beckley & Beaver Lions Club Vision Program. Music by Country Roads

Band (3-4 pm) and Now & Then duo (4:30-5:30). Plus, crowning of the Appalachian

Festival royalty (4:00). Trophy awards will be presented at 5:30 pm.