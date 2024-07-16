City of Beckley announces Beckley Outdoors economic action plan and Adoption of Basecamp Beckley.

Lola Rizer talks with Mitch Lehman about the plan and what it could mean for the Beckley area.

Recorded 7/16/2024



Beckley, WV—The City of Beckley proudly announces the completion of the Beckley Outdoors

Economic Action Plan, an ambitious initiative designed to position Beckley as a premier

destination for outdoor recreation. Central to this vision is bringing new outdoor recreation

opportunities such as hiking, biking, waterfall viewing, and more into the City to bolster

community vibrancy, well-being, and business activity. The new Basecamp Beckley brand,

helps position the city as the basecamp for adventurers exploring the New River Gorge National

Park and Preserve and other attractions within southern WV.

Beckley Outdoors Economic Action Plan

The Beckley Outdoors Economic Action Plan is a comprehensive roadmap for leveraging the

city’s natural assets to create a thriving outdoor recreation economy. Key objectives include:

● Infrastructure Development: Enhancing trails, parks, and recreational facilities to meet

the needs of outdoor enthusiasts.

● Community Engagement: Fostering a culture of outdoor activity through local events,

programs, and partnerships.

● Economic Growth: Stimulating local businesses and attracting new enterprises related

to outdoor recreation.

● Sustainability: Promoting sustainable practices that protect and preserve the natural

environment.

The action plan was developed through extensive collaboration with community members, local

businesses, and stakeholders and guidance from national resources such as the Outdoor

Recreation Roundtable’s Rural Economies Toolkit and the Destination By Design firm.

“The $1.1 trillion outdoor recreation economy sits at the core of resilient rural economies,

healthy communities, and vibrant main streets,” said Chris Perkins, Vice President of Programs

at Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR). “In our years of research, few communities have

stood out like Beckley, West Virginia for its vision and fearless local leadership to integrate

outdoor recreation at the core of the community’s future—we consistently highlight Beckley’s

approach to other communities across the country. That’s why we’re so excited to see this plan

come to life with the support of the Beckley City Council. ORR and our members stand ready to

support the implementation of the Beckley Outdoors Economic Action Plan and applaud the

dedicated leaders who collaborated to reach this point.”

It represents a shared vision for Beckley’s future, rooted in the belief that outdoor recreation

can be a powerful driver of economic and community revitalization. Local entrepreneur Jeff

Webb recently started a new bike shop to take advantage of what the Beckley Outdoors

initiative will bring to the City.

“Trails Edge Cycles was born from the inspiration of the Beckley Outdoors initiative and to bring a

top-notch bike shop to the Beckley community”

~ Jeff Webb, owner of Trails Edge Cycles

New Brand and Strategic Vision

Basecamp Beckley is more than just a brand; it represents Beckley’s commitment to

harnessing its natural beauty and vibrant community spirit as the hub in Southern WV. The new

brand aims to highlight Beckley’s unique position as the ideal location to book lodging and a

starting point for exploring the nearby New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and other

destinations such as Winterplace, State Parks, Hatfield and McCoy Trails, and more.

“We are thrilled to utilize Basecamp Beckley and Beckley Outdoors as part of our

comprehensive strategy to boost local tourism and economic growth,” said Chamber of

Commerce President/CEO, Michelle Rotellini. “This initiative will serve as a beacon, drawing

residents, new businesses, and visitors to our city and making Beckley the hub for all

adventures.”

The IMBA New River Gorge Ride Center Initiative

Beckley Outdoors is excited about its inclusion in the New River Gorge Ride Center Initiative.

The initiative, a USDA Rural Partners Network Signature Project facilitated by the WVU Smith

Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative, will develop a world-class network of mountain

biking trails and facilities that cater to all skill levels and make Beckley a top destination for

outdoor enthusiasts. It complements the New River Gorge’s scenic beauty, history, climbing, and

whitewater by offering an unmatched outdoor experience that is a new draw to the region.

“By assisting in developing the New River Gorge Ride Center, we aim to provide a premier

biking experience that will attract new residents, visitors, students, and others from across the

nation and beyond,” said Mitch Lehman, Director of Outdoor Economic Development. “This is a

key step in our broader strategy to elevate Beckley’s profile as a premier place to live, work,

attend college, and play in an outdoor destination.”

Get Involved

We invite you to:

● Attend upcoming public events and presentations to learn more about the Beckley

Outdoors Economic Action Plan.

● Follow the plan’s progress on social media and the Beckley Outdoors website at

www.beckleyoutdoors.com.

● Provide feedback and get involved in the implementation efforts.

● Join the new Beckley Outdoor Community Organization to stay engaged and contribute

to making Beckley a premier outdoor recreation destination.

For more information about the Beckley Outdoors Economic Action Plan, please visit

www.beckleyoutdoors.com or contact Beckley City Hall.