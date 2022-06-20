City Of Beckley Hosts Antique Car Show.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The Streets of Uptown Beckley were lined with automobiles on Saturday.

The Antique Automobile Club Of America hosted its 2022 Eastern Spring Nationals for the first time in Beckley. The event was originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The car show was presented by the WV Whitewater Region of the AACA, along with several local car clubs, the City Of Beckley, Beckley Events and Visit Southern West Virginia.

More than 140 cars were on display Saturday. The show cars were at least 25 years old, with some dating to the dawn of the 20th century. They had to be displayed with original equipment, paint colors, driveline, and interiors. Some rarities included a 1959 Vespa 400, a gas and electric dairy truck and a 1954 Kaiser Darrin.

In addition to the participants, the show brought 123 judges to Beckley to examine the vehicles and hand out various awards. The show automobiles and motorcycles on display were 25 years or older and displayed with original equipment, paint colors, driveline, and interiors. Although most were restored, the AACA offered two classes for unrestored, original automobiles and motorcycles.

Everyone who participated in Saturday’s AACA car show in Beckley agreed it was a big success and hope to do it again in the near future.