City of Welch to host Coalfields Cookoff, WV State BBQ Championship, this weekend

WHAT: The third annual WV Coalfields Cookoff will be held on June 9-10, 2023, in Welch, WV, at Martha H. Moore Riverfront Park, 141 McDowell Street. Hosted by the City of Welch and Coal Town, USA, the festival is free and open to the public. It will feature the WV State BBQ Championships, sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS), for pro and backyard BBQ cook teams; live music; vendors; family activities; a beer garden; a BBQ tasting and an ATV show and contests.

Highlights include:

Live music by The Legacy: Motown Revue on Friday, June 9, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. and the Last Chance Band on Saturday, June 10, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Beer garden with proceeds benefiting the Welch Volunteer Fire Department

Pancake breakfast hosted by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10

ATV show and contests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday

Organ dedication at the Pocahontas Theatre in honor of the late Jason Grubb at noon on Saturday

Public BBQ tasting from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday

Contest and BBQ awards from 5:30-6:00 p.m. on Saturday

A complete schedule can be found online at www.wvcoalfieldscookoff.com/schedule-of-events.

Pro teams include: Bayou Poker Smokers, Beef Pigs BBQ, D’Qued Barbecue (WV), Good Googly Goo BBQ, High on the Hog, Hold Your Horses BBQ, Mad Dog BBQ, Midlife BBQ, Muttley Crew BBQ, Off the Rack BBQ, One Eyed Pig BBQ, Poor Boys BBQ (WV), ShawnBo’s BBQ (WV), Smokecraft, Smoking Aces BBQ, Still Workin’ On It BBQ, Swig-N-Pig, Under the Radar

Backyard teams include: Bourbon & Blues BBQ, Buckeye Blue Smoke BBQ, Conviction BBQ, Dog Bite Barbecue (WV), Dogpatch Q, Gold-N-Blue Barbecue (WV), Grate Mate BBQ, Pinky Out BBQ, Que N Cue BBQ, Swine ’N’ Roses BBQ, T & S BBQ (WV), The Swine Doctor’s BBQ, Uncle Dubby’s Backyard BBQ

WHO: The City of Welch and Coaltown, USA

WHEN: Friday, June 9-Saturday, June 10



WHERE: Downtown Welch