City of Welch, WV Announces 2022 Coalfields Cookoff Band and BBQ Tasting Details

WV State KCBS BBQ Championships, the WV State ATV Festival, Live Music and Family Fun

Welch, WV: The second annual WV Coalfields Cookoff WV State BBQ and ATV Festival, June 10 & 11th, 2022 in Welch, WV. The festival, hosted by the City of Welch, will feature the WV State BBQ Championships sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society for pro pitmasters and backyard BBQ teams, as well as live music. Nashville recording artist, Jesse Keith Whitley will perform on Friday, June 10th at 7pm in downtown Welch. Whitley is the son of country legend Keith Whitley and Lorrie Morgan and often performs some of their famous hits along with his original music. Other events include a public BBQ tasting on Saturday, June 11 at 2pm, a beer garden hosted by the Welch Volunteer Fire Department, and several ATV contests. The WV Coalfields Cookoff promises outdoor summer fun for the whole family in the heart of southern WV Coal Country.

The theme of the 2022 festival is, “Get Your “Grubb” On!” to honor the late Jason R. Grubb who inspired the event. Grubb, a native of Welch, served as the Business Development Specialist for the City of Welch before his death in the fall of 2021 and was instrumental in bringing the festival to McDowell County.

The event has also earned the support of the State of West Virginia. Governor Jim Justice declared the event a WV State Barbeque Championship with an official proclamation. Harold McBride, Sr. says the event has been carefully curated to attract many kinds of attendee.

“The WV Coalfields Cookoff invites the best BBQ cookers, ATV enthusiasts, locals and tourists to visit the great City of Welch, WV,” said Harold McBride, Sr. Mayor. “In addition to the professional and backyard BBQ cook-off, we will have arts and crafts, food vendors, a Beer Garden, and ATV contests! We really have something for everyone at this event.”

“Welch is known for being the heart of West Virginia Coal Country and this event is significant from a tourism perspective. We have BBQ teams and judges traveling from as far away as IL. Our projected economic impacts could be several hundred thousand dollars for our county. With our surrounding mountains being home to the Hatfield McCoy Trail and Welch welcoming off-road machines into the city, we expect the event to be popular with our ATV tourists also and we invite them to come into town to enjoy the event,” he continued.



Some added events will be featured in the 2022 event. Those include the Museum on Main Street Crossroads Exhibit sponsored by the Smithsonian at the Jack Caffery Center and a presentation of the Terror of the Tug on the Courthouse steps at noon.

Hosted by the City of Welch, ticket, contests, and BBQ cook team registration are available at http://www.wvcoalfieldscookoff.com or at the city offices located at 88 Howard Street in Welch. Tickets for the public are $20 per person and can be purchased onsite. Tickets include both days and all festival events, including the BBQ tasting. Children are free and a $5 discount is available for military veterans and first responders. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department.

For more details and contest rules for the BBQ Cookoff, music contests, ATV competitions, or general festival information, visit wvcoalfieldscookoff.com and follow the festival on Facebook or Instagram at @wvcoalfieldscookoff.