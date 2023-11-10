City of Welch, WV to Hold the 105th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade

Welch, WV – The City of Welch will host the 105th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade, Saturday, November 11th, 2023, 10 AM. The Welch Veteran’s Day Parade is one of McDowell County’s largest events of the year, commemorating a long history of service and sacrifice for our country and claims to be the longest running veterans’ parade in the country.

Sponsored by the McDowell County American Legion Post 8 in Welch, the parade is also supported by other community groups and businesses and includes, floats, military vehicles, VFW Honor Guard, and more and the theme of the

The featured honor parade veteran for 2023 is Lt Col Matthew Wimmer. Lt. Col. Wimmer is a native of the Big Creek area of West Virginia. He is assigned as Military Faculty at the Joint Forces Staff College, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia. He is responsible for delivering the Joint Professional Military Education II curriculum to 70+ students per year. He also serves as the sole USSF faculty member at the College responsible for representing service equities and developing Space related curriculum requirements.

Lt Col Wimmer enlisted in the Army Reserve in February 2000 as military police. He received his Army commission from Marshall University ROTC in May 2005 and served as an Infantry Officer with multiple tours in the 82nd Airborne Division. In 2008, he transferred to the Adjutant General’s Corps and served as a personnel officer for the remainder of his Army career. Lt Col Wimmer possesses extensive multinational, joint operational, and Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) experience through assignments in NATO and JECC. Prior to his interservice transfer from the Army in October 2022, he served as a Joint Operational Planner and Deputy Chief of Sustainment at the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

McDowell County has one of the largest numbers of veterans in the state of West Virginia and is proud to claim the longest running Veteran’s Day parades in the nation,” said Harold McBride, Sr., Mayor. “We are so honored to be able to say that McDowell County, WV has more veterans per capita from our county than any county in the nation. As a community, we want to publicly acknowledge how important our current and former military members are to us and express our gratitude for their unselfish service to our country,” he continued.

Welch is a city located in McDowell County, West Virginia at the confluence of the Tug and Elkhorn rivers. Incorporated in 1893, its history showcases the Appalachian perseverance that helped build America. It is the county seat of McDowell County and located in the heart of the mountains of Coal Country, USA. Visit www.cityofwelch.com for more information.