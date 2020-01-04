46.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, January 4, 2020 3:23pm

Clashes break out at Paris protest against pension reform

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


Protesters wear Guy Fawkes and Salvador Dali masks as they attend a demonstration during the 31st consecutive day of strike against French government’s pensions reform plans in Paris, France, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) – Police on Saturday fired tear gas at demonstrators in Paris’s busy Gare du Nord station, used by tourists taking the Eurostar service, and at the Gare de l’Est, during demonstrations against plans to reform France’s pension system.

The demonstrators, who set fire to rubbish bins, included “Yellow Vests” anti-government activists, whose name is derived from the high-visibility jackets worn at their protests.

Police also used tear gas in Paris’s Bastille area, as demonstrators marched through the city.

President Emmanuel Macron has said reforms are essential to simplify the convoluted pensions system, but his opponents say they will mean many French people having to work for longer.

“People have to think a bit about what kind of society they want in general and, on a more personal level, whether you’re 20, 30, 40 or 50, one day you’ll retire,” said Jean-Gabriel Maheo, an industrial technician who said he was in his 50s.

“If the currently proposed system passes in the way it is laid out, it will be a social catastrophe. Already, the previous reforms are seeing people retire with measly pensions,” added Maheo, taking part in the Paris demonstration.

Much of France has been crippled by a national transport strike since the pensions protests began a month ago. Another big nationwide demonstration is due on Jan. 9.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Pascale Antonie; additional reporting by Bertrand Boucey; Editing by James Drummond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Chris Hayes: ‘Absolutely no reason’ for people to trust Trump’s ‘imminent threat’ claim about Soleimani

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC host Chris Hayes ridiculed President Trump's claim that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani posed an "imminent threat," arguing that the administration couldn't be trusted...
Read more

Clashes break out at Paris protest against pension reform

News WWNR -
0
Protesters wear Guy Fawkes and Salvador Dali masks as they attend a demonstration during the 31st consecutive day of strike against French government's...
Read more

DHS looks to ramp up protections for places of worship after spate of attacks

News WWNR -
0
The Department of Homeland Security is looking to ramp up protections for faith-based organizations and make houses of worship across the U.S. safer...
Read more

How Arteta restored belief in the Arsenal squad after a season of crisis

News WWNR -
0
LONDON -- It had just gone 11.30 p.m. on New Year's Day when new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left Emirates Stadium victorious against...
Read more

Soleimani slaying: U.S. seizes opportune moment, but ramifications may be costly

News WWNR -
0
For years, Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was viewed as military royalty among his tens of thousands of followers in the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq.His picture adorned billboards...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Chris Hayes: ‘Absolutely no reason’ for people to trust Trump’s ‘imminent threat’ claim about Soleimani

WWNR -
0
MSNBC host Chris Hayes ridiculed President Trump's claim that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani posed an "imminent threat," arguing that the administration couldn't be trusted...
Read more
News

DHS looks to ramp up protections for places of worship after spate of attacks

WWNR -
0
The Department of Homeland Security is looking to ramp up protections for faith-based organizations and make houses of worship across the U.S. safer...
Read more
News

How Arteta restored belief in the Arsenal squad after a season of crisis

WWNR -
0
LONDON -- It had just gone 11.30 p.m. on New Year's Day when new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left Emirates Stadium victorious against...
Read more
News

Soleimani slaying: U.S. seizes opportune moment, but ramifications may be costly

WWNR -
0
For years, Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was viewed as military royalty among his tens of thousands of followers in the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq.His picture adorned billboards...
Read more
video
News

Gutfeld on CNN's Hitler analogy

WWNR -
0
Don Lemon invokes Hitler while discussing media's role in covering Trump; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News...
Read more
Money

Fixed Expense Investing | Seeking Alpha

WWNR -
0
Low and even negative yields have turned some fixed income investing into “fixed expense” investing—but there are still good reasons to hold negative-yielding...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap