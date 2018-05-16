Classroom Concerts: Brad Goodall





Recorded on 4/27/18

Whether recording his own songs, or playing keys for Huntington-based group Ona, Brad Goodall is interested in performing stories. Tapping into influences like Donald Fagen, songs such as his untitled Sailor Song and Casa De Mel work both as exercises in lyrical story-telling, complete with unique characters, crafted settings and expressive themes.

Find him on Bandcamp!

https://bradgoodall.bandcamp.com/

Setlist:

Sailor Song

Casa De Mel

Don’t Waste Your Heart on Me

Host: Austin Creel

Producer: Mike Stanley

Cinematographers: Sam Adkins & Anthony Green

http://www.marshall.edu/wmul/



source