Classroom Concerts: Brad Goodall

Recorded on 4/27/18
Whether recording his own songs, or playing keys for Huntington-based group Ona, Brad Goodall is interested in performing stories. Tapping into influences like Donald Fagen, songs such as his untitled Sailor Song and Casa De Mel work both as exercises in lyrical story-telling, complete with unique characters, crafted settings and expressive themes.
Find him on Bandcamp!
https://bradgoodall.bandcamp.com/
Setlist:
Sailor Song
Casa De Mel
Don’t Waste Your Heart on Me
Host: Austin Creel
Producer: Mike Stanley
Cinematographers: Sam Adkins & Anthony Green