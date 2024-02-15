Clay2Go Exhibit Teaches STEM Skills To Raleigh County Students.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Students from Stratton Elementary are among those getting hands on experience with STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

WVU Tech is hosting Clay2Go, a touring exhibit that visits school systems throughout West Virginia and offers students in grades 3 thru 5 the chance to learn STEM skills thru interactive exhibits.

“The fact that this is mobile and we can take it from Charleston throughout the state is really, really exciting and helps us just like really realize the mission of the Clay Center,” said Megan Thornhill, Outreach Educator for the Clay Center.

“There’s fractions and operations. We have some physics things with machines. They can build different structures and kind of figure out how gravity works and how they can build things. And then we have light and magnets. So we’ve got nine different topics that kind of all fall within that stem.”

From now thru February 29th, nearly 2,000 Raleigh County students will spend a day at WVU Tech touring the campus and visiting the Clay2Go exhibit. Raleigh County School Superintendent Serena Starcher hopes Clay2Go will help them better understand Stem-related fields and concepts.

“I think so often in our elementary schools, we place a large amount of attention on reading and mathematics. We’re held accountable for those scores. Too often as much as our teachers try, science and social studies take a little bit of a backseat. So I see this exhibit as a wonderful way to give our students that opportunity to interact with STEM concepts and, and, and play almost with science technology and so forth.”

The Clay2Go Exhibit is housed at the WVU Tech Neville Street Auditorium. Tech President T. Ramon Stuart says working with Raleigh County Schools and the Clay Center gives them the opportunity to show students the educational and career opportunities available to them at home in Beckley.

“One of the things we want to do here at Tech is we want to be part of the community. We want to open up our doors. We want to not only provide the resources that we have here in Beckley, but the resources of the entire WVU system. As the state’s land grant institution we have a mission to reach out to people and help them and meet them where they are and go places they never dreamed of going. So this centrally located facility for Raleigh County students is ideal because of the accessibility. It’s just yet again another opportunity. for students around the county to come and see what they can do so close to home”

Community members will have the chance to experience the Clay2Go exhibit during two family nights planned for Feb. 20 and Feb. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Neville Street Auditorium.