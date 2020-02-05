Clint Capela, Robert Covington part of four-team trade

The Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiplayer trade that includes Clint Capela and Robert Covington, among other players, and draft picks, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The four-team deal sends Covington and Jordan Bell to Houston; Capela and Nene to Atlanta; Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner and Jarred Vanderbilt to Minnesota; and Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier and Keita Bates-Diop to Denver.

As part of the deal, the Timberwolves receive a 2020 first-round pick from Atlanta via the Brooklyn Nets, and the Nuggets get a first-round pick from Houston.

Green will waive his right to veto being included in this deal, a source told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Green has that right due to the one-year Bird restriction, but he’s out for the year due to a broken foot. He’s expected to be waived and continue his rehab.

Covington, 29, gives the Rockets a versatile, 3-and-D wing who is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds this season, and 2.3 3-pointers per game.

Capela, 25, had been the most valuable trade asset available on the Rockets’ roster. He makes $14.9 million this year and has successive seasons paying him $16 million, $17.1 million and $18.2 million on the books.

He was averaging 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds a game for the Rockets but recently has been sidelined with a heel injury.