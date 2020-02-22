19.6 F
Clint Eastwood backs Mike Bloomberg, wishes Trump would be 'more genteel' in office

Clint Eastwood is breaking his silence over the 2020 presidential hopeful he believes is best fit for office.

The 89-year-old discussed the #MeToo movement, career highlights and dished on his political views in a revealing interview with the Wall Street Journal, and it turns out Mike Bloomberg has the actor’s support.

“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” Eastwood told the outlet.

CLINT EASTWOOD AND ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER SPEND TIME TOGETHER ON THE SLOPES

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19.
(AP Photo/John Locher)

Eastwood, who described himself to the outlet as a libertarian who has “respect for other people’s ideas and is willing to learn constantly,” said there are “certain things” Trump has done during his presidency that he approves of.

Still, the “Richard Jewell” director still takes issue with the “ornery” state of politics in America, adding that he’d like to see the president act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names.”

“I would personally not like for him [Trump] to not bring himself to that level,” Eastwood added.

AHEAD OF ‘RICHARD JEWELL’ RELEASE, CONTROVERSY SWIRLS OVER ATLANTA NEWSPAPER AT CENTER OF CLINT EASTWOOD FILM

In this image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, director Clint Eastwood speaks with actor Paul Walter Hauser as they work during the filming of the movie "Richard Jewell." 

In this image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, director Clint Eastwood speaks with actor Paul Walter Hauser as they work during the filming of the movie “Richard Jewell.” 
(Claire Folger/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

“The Mule” actor also touched on the #MeToo movement, sharing that sexual predatory behavior has been “very prolific” in the film industry, dating back to the 1940s.

The actor and director shared his appreciation for women who are “standing up against people who are trying to shake you down for sexual favors.”

While Eastwood shared no sympathy for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the legendary actor said he does worry that the dishonorable movie exec’s rape scandal — he’s currently on trial in New York awaiting a verdict — as well as other high-profile sex crime cases as of late, has led to the public being “on the defensive.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eastwood held his own office for a two-year term as mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. in 1986.

In December, the actor was spotted letting loose on the ski slopes with former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger.



