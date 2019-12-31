Clippers’ Patrick Beverley to miss multiple games

LOS ANGELES — LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with a right wrist sprain, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

The Clippers already ruled out Beverley for Tuesday afternoon’s game at Sacramento due to the injury the point guard suffered Saturday during a 120-107 loss to Utah.

Beverley immediately took himself out of the game early in the third quarter after taking a spill on his right arm while attempting a driving layup against Rudy Gobert with 10:15 left in the quarter. Beverley underwent X-rays, which showed no break in his right wrist, and he returned and started the fourth quarter.

However, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Beverley had difficulty grasping the basketball, and the point guard checked out with 8:06 left and did not return.

Rivers was concerned Beverley’s injury could keep him out for more games. Beverley averages 8 points and 6 rebounds this season.

“We knew there was no break, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be out or not,” Rivers said Saturday after the game. “… He clearly felt like he could not even grab the ball, so that is not a good sign.”

“I’m concerned a little bit about what the injury is,” Rivers added.

The Clippers were also dealing with several flu-stricken players. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Montrezl Harrell were ill Saturday, with Harrell leaving the arena an hour before the game. The Clippers did not list any of the three on their injury report for Tuesday’s game.