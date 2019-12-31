39 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 1:20am

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley to miss multiple games

By WWNR
NewsSports



LOS ANGELES — LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with a right wrist sprain, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

The Clippers already ruled out Beverley for Tuesday afternoon’s game at Sacramento due to the injury the point guard suffered Saturday during a 120-107 loss to Utah.

Beverley immediately took himself out of the game early in the third quarter after taking a spill on his right arm while attempting a driving layup against Rudy Gobert with 10:15 left in the quarter. Beverley underwent X-rays, which showed no break in his right wrist, and he returned and started the fourth quarter.

However, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Beverley had difficulty grasping the basketball, and the point guard checked out with 8:06 left and did not return.

Rivers was concerned Beverley’s injury could keep him out for more games. Beverley averages 8 points and 6 rebounds this season.

“We knew there was no break, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be out or not,” Rivers said Saturday after the game. “… He clearly felt like he could not even grab the ball, so that is not a good sign.”

“I’m concerned a little bit about what the injury is,” Rivers added.

The Clippers were also dealing with several flu-stricken players. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Montrezl Harrell were ill Saturday, with Harrell leaving the arena an hour before the game. The Clippers did not list any of the three on their injury report for Tuesday’s game.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trey Gowdy responds to Biden’s subpoena flip-flop

News WWNR -
0
Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday and ripped former Vice President Joe Biden for flip-flopping on whether or...
Read more

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley to miss multiple games

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with a right wrist sprain, league sources told...
Read more

UN official decries human-rights ‘backlash’ around the world over the past decade

News WWNR -
0
A top United Nations official is decrying what he calls a backlash against human rights on every front this past decade across the globe.Andrew Gilmour,...
Read more

Bloomberg mocked for vowing to turn White House East Room into an open office plan

News WWNR -
0
Former New York City mayor and 2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg was blasted on social media over his campaign promise to turn the White House...
Read more

NBC News’ Chuck Todd suggests Trump voters ‘want to be lied to,’ believe in ‘fairy tales’ like Noah’s Ark

News WWNR -
0
NBC News anchor Chuck Todd is facing heavy backlash for suggesting that Trump voters "want to be lied to" since they believe in...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trey Gowdy responds to Biden’s subpoena flip-flop

WWNR -
0
Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday and ripped former Vice President Joe Biden for flip-flopping on whether or...
Read more
News

UN official decries human-rights ‘backlash’ around the world over the past decade

WWNR -
0
A top United Nations official is decrying what he calls a backlash against human rights on every front this past decade across the globe.Andrew Gilmour,...
Read more
News

Bloomberg mocked for vowing to turn White House East Room into an open office plan

WWNR -
0
Former New York City mayor and 2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg was blasted on social media over his campaign promise to turn the White House...
Read more
News

NBC News’ Chuck Todd suggests Trump voters ‘want to be lied to,’ believe in ‘fairy tales’ like Noah’s Ark

WWNR -
0
NBC News anchor Chuck Todd is facing heavy backlash for suggesting that Trump voters "want to be lied to" since they believe in...
Read more
News

Rabbi Abraham Cooper: Hanukkah stabbings show anti-Semitism thriving in US – Here’s what we must do

WWNR -
0
The horrific stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, N.Y., Saturday night – the sixth violent attack on Jews in the state...
Read more
News

DNC shoots down Andrew Yang’s request for more polling

WWNR -
0
The Democratic National Committee is rejecting presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s call for the committee to conduct its own polling amid concerns about the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap