39.8 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 26, 2019 12:01am

Clippers vs. Lakers – Game Recap – December 25, 2019

By WWNR
NewsSports


LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night in the NBA’s marquee Christmas game.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points off the bench, Paul George added 17 and the Clippers improved to 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 25 points. LeBron James had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Anthony David had 24 points. The Lakers have lost four straight games.

Los Angeles had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but video review showed James touched the ball last after Patrick Beverly knocked it away as James went up for a 3. George hit two free throws for the final margin.

Lou Williams made two free throws — after a questionable foul call against Davis for tapping the swingman after his transition layup rimmed out — to give the Clippers a 105-103 lead with 3:29

Leonard, who had a 3 to cap a 7-0 run and tie it at 101 with 5:14 remaining, then made four late free throws.

TIP-INS Clippers: Williams had six points and seven rebounds. … The Clippers had a 50-42 edge in rebounds.

Lakers: The Lakers bench outscored the Clippers’ backups 49-36. … James played in 14th Christmas Day game, second in NBA history to Kobe Bryant at 16.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Utah on Saturday night.

Lakers: At Portland on Saturday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports





Source link

Recent Articles

Clippers vs. Lakers – Game Recap – December 25, 2019

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the...
Read more

Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds ‘will get involved’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump issued a warning to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, threatening federal intervention if Newsom is unable to solve his state's homeless crisis."Governor Gavin...
Read more

Kanye West’s top moments of 2019

News WWNR -
0
Kanye West is one of the most polarizing figures in all of entertainment. Whether it's his support for President Trump or his musical...
Read more

Reporter’s Notebook: Why is Pelosi holding the articles of impeachment? DC insiders have some theories

News WWNR -
0
The House of Representatives had finished work for the year early last Thursday evening. Nearly all lawmakers had escaped to the train station...
Read more

Sanders campaign hits Buttigieg for ‘gimmick’ contest to lower average donation amount

News WWNR -
0
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign slammed South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for what it called a "gimmick" for help lower its average campaign...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds ‘will get involved’

WWNR -
0
President Trump issued a warning to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, threatening federal intervention if Newsom is unable to solve his state's homeless crisis."Governor Gavin...
Read more
News

Kanye West’s top moments of 2019

WWNR -
0
Kanye West is one of the most polarizing figures in all of entertainment. Whether it's his support for President Trump or his musical...
Read more
News

Reporter’s Notebook: Why is Pelosi holding the articles of impeachment? DC insiders have some theories

WWNR -
0
The House of Representatives had finished work for the year early last Thursday evening. Nearly all lawmakers had escaped to the train station...
Read more
News

Sanders campaign hits Buttigieg for ‘gimmick’ contest to lower average donation amount

WWNR -
0
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign slammed South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for what it called a "gimmick" for help lower its average campaign...
Read more
News

Navy SEAL who survived 37 surgeries tells tale of redemption and shares how he overcame adversity

WWNR -
0
Former Navy SEAL and Army Ranger Jason Redman's motto is "Lead always and overcome all." Those words became a way of life for the soldier-turned-author after...
Read more
News

Moderate GOP Sen. Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s impeachment comments

WWNR -
0
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a high-profile moderate who now finds herself in the middle of a highly politicized impeachment process, said in a...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap