Closing Dates Announced for Monongahela National Forest Recreation Sites

Elkins, W.Va., October 12, 2021 — While most of Monongahela National Forest is open year-round, closing only when access roads are snow-covered, some developed campgrounds, picnic areas and both visitor centers routinely close from late fall through mid-spring. Visit the Forest’s Recreation Conditions Report at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/mnf/recreation for the most current information.

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

Bear Heaven Campground – Dec. 1

Horseshoe Recreation Area – Already closed for season

Lower Glady Dispersed Camping area – Area closes when snow-covered; toilets close Dec.1

Stuart Recreation Area – Already closed for season

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:

Big Bend Campground – Oct. 31

Dolly Sods Picnic Area – Dec. 1

Forest Roads 19 and 75 in the Dolly Sods area – Dec. 31

Gatewood Group Campground – Area available for pack it in, pack it out camping with no services provided and no fees charged

Jess Judy Group Campground – Oct. 24

Johnny Meadows in Gandy Creek Dispersed Camping area – Area closes when snow-covered; toilet closes Dec. 1

Red Creek Campground – Dec. 1

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – Oct. 31

Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – Dec. 1

Seneca Shadows Campground – Oct. 30

Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets close Dec. 1

Spruce Knob Lake Campground – Already closed for season

Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area open year-round; toilets close Dec. 1

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:

Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Dec. 1

Island Campground – Dec. 1

Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round; toilets close Dec. 1

Laurel Fork Campground – Dec. 1

Middle Mountain Cabins – Dec. 1

Old House Run Picnic Area – Dec. 1

Stonecoal Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered; toilets close Dec. 1

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:

Big Rock Campground – Nov. 30

Bishop Knob Campground – Nov. 30

Cranberry Campground – Nov. 30

Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Boardwalk open year-round; toilets close Nov. 30

Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – Oct. 13

Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered; toilets close Nov. 30

Falls of Hills Creek – Area closes when snow-covered; toilets close Nov. 30

North Bend Picnic Area – Oct. 31

Summit Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets close Nov. 30

Summit Lake Campground – Nov. 30

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 – #20 located downstream of Tea Creek Campground) – No services, no fees and non-motorized vehicle access only due to road construction. Area closes when snow-covered

Woodbine Picnic Area – Oct. 31

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:

Day Run Campground – Nov. 30

Highland Scenic Highway – Road closes when snow-covered; toilets serviced until roads are snow-covered

Pocahontas Campground – Nov. 30

Rimel Picnic Area – Dec. 31

Tea Creek Campground – Nov. 30

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #21 to #30 located upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area closes when snow-covered; toilets serviced until roads are snow-covered

Williams River Fishing Pier – Road closes when snow-covered; toilets serviced until roads are snow-covered

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:

Blue Bend Recreation Area – Dec. 1

Blue Meadow Group Campground – Already closed for season

Lake Sherwood – Lake, boat ramp, trailhead, and vault toilets at beach and gatehouse – open year-round

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Camping Loop – Nov. 1

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops, group camping, picnic area, picnic pavilion and swimming beach – Already closed for season

Roadside camping, also called dispersed camping or boondocking, is available in many areas of the Forest year-round. For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit. Contact information is listed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mnf/about-forest/offices.