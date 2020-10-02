51.1 F
Beckley
Friday, October 2, 2020 10:09pm

CNN anchor Max Foster lip syncs to Madonna while explaining what happens if Trump becomes ‘incapacitated’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The sobering news of President Trump testing positive for coronavirus inspired CNN anchor Max Foster to hop on social media and make light of the situation while lip syncing to Madonna.

Trump announced early Friday that both he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and would quarantine at the White House. A White House source told Fox News that the president and the first lady are “fine,” but Foster wanted to clear a few things up just in case Trump becomes “incapacitated.”

Foster, a London-based anchor and correspondent who hosts “CNN Newsroom” on CNN International, posted a video on his verified TikTok account lip syncing to Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” and claimed he was trying to predict the unpredictable.

“Max, what happens if the President becomes incapacitated,” appears on the screen as Foster puts his hands together in a position of prayer and mouths the line, “heaven help me.”

TRUMP RECEIVES WELL WISHES FROM TOP CRITICS AFTER CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

As the CNN anchor pretends to belt out the lyrics to the 1989 pop classic, more text appears on the screen that answers the question.

U.K.-based CNN anchor Max Foster in an undated photo. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

U.K.-based CNN anchor Max Foster in an undated photo. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Vice president takes over … party elects new candidates … but ballots are out … and many voted – they might not support a new candidate,” Foster wrote in the text that appears on screen. “Could end up in court … election could be delayed … or something else I haven’t thought of.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN did not immediatly respond to a request for comment.

According to the network’s website, Foster has “played a pivotal role in CNN’s coverage of major world events, often anchoring live from the scene.”



Source link

Recent Articles

CNN’s Jim Acosta panned for tweeting Trump ‘did not stop for questions’ en route to Walter Reed Medical Center

News WWNR -
0
CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was mocked for tweeting about President Trump not taking questions as he was boarding Marine One...
Read more

CNN anchor Max Foster lip syncs to Madonna while explaining what happens if Trump becomes ‘incapacitated’

News WWNR -
0
The sobering news of President Trump testing positive for coronavirus inspired CNN anchor Max Foster to hop on social media and make light of the situation while lip...
Read more

Senate Democrats cite coronavirus in latest effort to delay Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

News WWNR -
0
Senate Democrats blamed the coronavirus outbreak at the White House and Senate in their latest effort to delay the confirmation hearing for Supreme...
Read more

Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins tests positive for COVID-19

News WWNR -
0
The Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms, the school said in a...
Read more

Putin offers ‘sincere support’ to Trump after positive COVID-19 test

News WWNR -
0
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his “sincere support in this difficult moment" to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the two tested...
Read more

Related Stories

News

CNN’s Jim Acosta panned for tweeting Trump ‘did not stop for questions’ en route to Walter Reed Medical Center

WWNR -
0
CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was mocked for tweeting about President Trump not taking questions as he was boarding Marine One...
Read more
News

Senate Democrats cite coronavirus in latest effort to delay Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

WWNR -
0
Senate Democrats blamed the coronavirus outbreak at the White House and Senate in their latest effort to delay the confirmation hearing for Supreme...
Read more
News

Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins tests positive for COVID-19

WWNR -
0
The Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms, the school said in a...
Read more
News

Putin offers ‘sincere support’ to Trump after positive COVID-19 test

WWNR -
0
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his “sincere support in this difficult moment" to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the two tested...
Read more
News

Joe Biden says he and Jill Biden have tested negative for coronavirus

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden confirmed Friday that he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus, days after the former vice president appeared on...
Read more
News

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner test negative for coronavirus, source says

WWNR -
0
President Trump’s eldest daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner, tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap