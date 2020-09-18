CNN blasted for claiming Biden falsehoods different than Trump’s: ‘This is propaganda’

CNN was labeled “propaganda” following Thursday night’s Joe Biden town hall event when a pair of reporters from the liberal network tried to explain why coverage of President Trump is more aggressive than the Democratic nominee.

CNN’s in-house fact-checker Daniel Dale set the tone by tweeting that there’s just no equivalence between Biden and Trump. He admitted that Biden makes false claims but said they aren’t as egregious as ones uttered by the president.

“Biden makes some false and misleading claims. It’s important to note them. We will. But his assertions of fact have been largely factual,” Dale wrote. “Trump, as we saw at the town hall and see again tonight, has been incessantly and egregiously dishonest.”

Later in the evening, CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy echoed the theory in the network’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter.

“The notion that Trump should be interviewed in the same fashion as Biden is absurd. Trump has no allegiance to the truth and it shows every single time he is in front of a camera. He lies, misleads, and promotes conspiracy theories at an unprecedented rate in modern American politics,” Darcy wrote. “That is why the news coverage of him is more aggressive than it is with Biden.”

Darcy then quoted his colleague Dale while implying that CNN critics weren’t actually watching the event.

“As Daniel Dale — who was actually watching the Biden town hall Thursday to fact-check it — pointed out on Twitter, ‘Biden had exponentially fewer inaccuracies than Trump has had at almost every single one of his unscripted events,’” Darcy wrote.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck noticed and took to Twitter to criticize the liberal network.

“This isn’t journalism. This is propaganda,” Houck wrote.

Many others took to Twitter with similar criticism:

