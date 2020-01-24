CNN, MSNBC didn’t carry President Trump’s March for Life rally speech

CNN and MSNBC skipped President Trump’s speech at the annual March for Life rally in Washington on Friday.

“It is my profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the March for Life,” Trump told the crowd in Washington. “Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House … every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting.”

TRUMP TO BECOME FIRST PRESIDENT TO SPEAK AT THE MARCH FOR LIFE

Trump became the first sitting president to address the pro-life event, but CNN didn’t air Trump’s remarks, instead continuing its ongoing analysis of impeachment with a variety of pundits, previewing the remainder of arguments in the process. The network also aired Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, talking to reporters.

CNN mentioned the March for Life rally when Trump was finished speaking. Anchor Jake Tapper said Trump was “making history” by attending the event before tossing it to national correspondent Kristen Holmes to say the president’s remarks were polarizing.

“Trump, by speaking here today, has really become the face of the anti-abortion movement,” CNN’s Holmes said. “There is a reason that no other president in the last 47 years has come here.”

MSNBC also skipped the president’s speech, choosing to discuss impeachment and air Schiff’s remarks instead. MSNBC didn’t immediately mention to its viewers that Trump had spoken.

During the speech, Trump also panned Democrats’ stances on abortion as “extreme” and went out of his way to thank the “tens of thousands of high school and college students who took long bus rides to be here in our nation’s capital.”

“When it comes to abortion, Democrats … have embraced the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in this country for years and decades and you could even say for centuries,” Trump said, accusing many of supporting “taxpayer-funded abortion all the way up until the moment of birth.”

Trump also touted his judicial appointments at the March for Life rally. The president’s largely conservative appointments to federal courts have led many to believe Roe v. Wade — the landmark Supreme Court decision that prohibited states from banning the procedure at certain points during pregnancy — may be in danger of falling if a challenge to it reaches the Supreme Court.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.