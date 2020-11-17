38.8 F
CNN’s Brian Stelter skips Jeffrey Toobin’s firing from New Yorker, MSNBC’s Jon Meacham snafu on media show

CNN’s go-to leftwing media reporter Brian Stelter continues his healthy track record of avoiding some of the week’s biggest media headlines on his own media-centric show. 

On Sunday’s installment of his ironically-titled program “Reliable Sources,” Stelter spent much of his time blasting conservative outlets for not relentlessly trashing President Trump over his ongoing legal battle to contest the results of the presidential election. 

However, one of the biggest media stories of the week hits close to home. 

Last Wednesday, CNN’s star legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was fired as a staff writer from New Yorker magazine after he was reportedly seen masturbating by his colleagues on a Zoom call. When the story broke last month, CNN said at the time it had granted Toobin’s request to take “time off.”

CNN’S BRIAN STELTER OMITS ABC NEWS’ SPIKED JEFFREY EPSTEIN EXPOSÉ FROM HIS ‘TOP MEDIA STORIES’ OF 2019

While Toobin’s firing was mentioned in Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter, it received no mention on his “Reliable Sources” program. 

Controversy also rocked MSNBC last week after it was reported that the network parted ways with contributor Jon Meacham for not disclosing that he had been a speechwriter for President-elect Joe Biden for months and even more bizarrely was invited on-air to praise Biden’s victory speech that he himself wrote. 

Stelter, who is often referred to as the media’s “hall monitor,” did not feel the need to address Meacham’s unethical journalistic decisions.  

While it’s jarring to host a media show without addressing the biggest media headlines, Stelter has a history of omitting stories that portray other mainstream media outlets in a negative light. 

Earlier this month, Stelter skipped Glenn Greenwald’s dramatic exit from The Intercept after the founding editor accused his colleagues of censoring his story critical of Biden and ignored Twitter caving in its standoff with The New York Post over its reporting Hunter Biden.

Last month, Stelter ignored the controversy surrounding presidential debate moderator and C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who alleged that his Twitter account was hacked after it appeared that he was reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci. Stelter only acknowledged the controversy after Scully admitted that he lied about the hack. 

In 2019, Stelter completely avoided the revelation that ABC News had spiked an investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein



