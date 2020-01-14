45.1 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 3:24am

CNN’s Chris Cuomo rips Trump for ‘pathetic’ Schumer-Pelosi tweet: ‘He has nothing else to offer’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted President Trump over his “pathetic” retweet of a photoshopped image depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in traditional Muslim attire with a backdrop of the Iranian flag.

“This wasn’t just anti-Muslim, it was anti-American again,” Cuomo said, before handing over CNN’s programming to his primetime colleague Don Lemon.

“It really is sad, don’t you think? Lemon later asked.

“Yeah, I think it’s pathetic,” Cuomo replied. “He has to be this way, Don. He will not win if he is not this way. He has nothing else to offer. He doesn’t have anything that captures the imagination of a hopeful America. He’s not a bridge builder.”

CNN’S DON LEMON ENCOURAGES ‘SHAMING’ OF REPUBLICANS, CALLS THEM ‘PARTY OF HYPOCRISY’

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 867 -- Pictured: (l-r) CNN's Chris Cuomo during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 1, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 867 — Pictured: (l-r) CNN’s Chris Cuomo during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 1, 2019 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

“What do you mean?” Lemon interrupted. “He has no couth? He has no dignity?”

“No, I don’t have to insult him,” Cuomo continued. “It’s just what he is. He has to have people upset. He has to be an agent for their animous or he can’t win.”

Lemon insisted he wasn’t trying to “insult” the president and that he was simply telling the “truth,” quickly suggesting that Trump “doesn’t have class.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Either way, what I’m saying is this is what works for him,” Cuomo elaborated. “Saying, ‘You know what, Don Lemon? I appreciate what you’re saying and I don’t disagree with you, but you have every right to say it and I wish you well.’ Nope, doesn’t work. Why? It keeps people, ‘I’m not sure, I’m not sure which way I want to go.’ If I say, ‘Don Lemon, you said to me, you are the worst. And people like you, Don Lemon, you are the enemy.’ Now, what am I playing to? Am I playing to race? Am I playing to identity? Am I playing to media? Am I playing institutions? He doesn’t know. He just knows it’s good for him, Don. The more angry for the most reasons- best for him.”

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host added that he made a “bet” to Trump that the president “can’t go a week without lying about a material fact, denying something that you are responsible for, or defying a norm to keep people apart.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report. 



Source link

Recent Articles

CNN’s Chris Cuomo rips Trump for ‘pathetic’ Schumer-Pelosi tweet: ‘He has nothing else to offer’

News WWNR -
0
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted President Trump over his "pathetic" retweet of a photoshopped image depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Read more

Russia says Libya’s Haftar left Moscow without signing ceasefire deal: TASS

News WWNR -
0
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in...
Read more

Kevin McCarthy: Biden should ‘pledge’ not to campaign during impeachment trial in case Pelosi tried to help him

News WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said former Vice President Joe Biden should pledge not to campaign during the Senate impeachment trial of...
Read more

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander youngest ever with 20-rebound triple-double

News WWNR -
0
MINNEAPOLIS -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's goal was to play a better all-around game. He did that and then some.Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high...
Read more

New York lawmaker says Cuomo will have ‘blood on his hands’ if bail reform law isn’t changed

News WWNR -
0
New York Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis slammed the state's new bail reform law, which has come under fire after an accused serial bank robber allegedly struck...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Russia says Libya’s Haftar left Moscow without signing ceasefire deal: TASS

WWNR -
0
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in...
Read more
News

Kevin McCarthy: Biden should ‘pledge’ not to campaign during impeachment trial in case Pelosi tried to help him

WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said former Vice President Joe Biden should pledge not to campaign during the Senate impeachment trial of...
Read more
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander youngest ever with 20-rebound triple-double

WWNR -
0
MINNEAPOLIS -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's goal was to play a better all-around game. He did that and then some.Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high...
Read more
News

New York lawmaker says Cuomo will have ‘blood on his hands’ if bail reform law isn’t changed

WWNR -
0
New York Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis slammed the state's new bail reform law, which has come under fire after an accused serial bank robber allegedly struck...
Read more
News

Nazee Moinian: Trump ‘understands that empowering the Iranian people may be the answer’

WWNR -
0
Nazee Moinian, a former consultant on Iran at the Council on Foreign Relations, appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Monday to discuss the...
Read more
News

Mexico to build monument honoring 9 US-Mexican citizens murdered in ambush

WWNR -
0
A monument will be erected to memorialize nine dual American-Mexican citizens who died in a hail of gunfire during an ambush along a remote stretch...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap