67.5 F
Beckley
Saturday, July 18, 2020 6:12am

CNN’s Harlow clashes with Trump adviser in heated interview on coronavirus response

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



CNN anchor Poppy Harlow had a testy exchange with Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp Friday as the two discussed how the president responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You all spend a lot of time wanting to criticize the president about his response,” Schlapp told Harlow. Harlow responded: “I want to ask you about the facts because you have more than 130,000 Americans who died. This is a wartime president — self-proclaimed — who has now seen more deaths from coronavirus than the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and September 11th — and the Obama administration left you guys a 69-page playbook on this.”

“Are you kidding me?” Schlapp shot back in reference to former President Obama. “They ended up depleting our stockpile … this is not a question that you’re asking. This is about you all,” she added.

This particular issue has been disputed by fact-checkers.

GEORGIA GOVERNOR CLAIMS ATLANTA MAYOR USING MASK MANDATE FOR ‘POLITICAL GAIN’

“It is,” Harlow interjected, prompting Harlow to respond: “No, it’s not.”

Things got especially tense when Harlow referenced a Texas doctor, Dr. Jane Appleby, who said one of her patients died after believing the coronavirus was a hoax.

“She said in the last few days that a patient of their’s in his 30s died, and the nurse that treated him for COVID said that when he was dying among his final words were this — ‘I think I made a mistake. I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not.'”

More from Media

Harlow followed that question by implicating Trump. “For months and months, why did the president continue to downplay the severity of this?” she asked.

CUOMO, FACING CRITICISM FOR COVID HANDLING, BLAMES TRUMP FOR VIRUS COMING TO NEW YORK

“That is so false what you are saying, Poppy,” Schlapp responded. She added that Trump had taken “decisive and bold actions from the beginning,” referring specifically to the travel restrictions he implemented early in the pandemic.

“When his medical experts came to him and said, ‘look, we need to put these travel restrictions on China,’ the president acted immediately,” Schlapp said.

After some crosstalk about former Vice President Joe Biden, Harlow proceeded to quote Trump making comments that indicated the risk from the coronavirus was low.

Schlapp pushed back, arguing that Trump worked with state governors to ensure they had the resources they needed to fight the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“They don’t have the resources they need,” Harlow responded. Schlapp shot back: “What are you talking about?” Harlow referenced Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan who said it was “hopeless” to wait for Trump to lead the coronavirus response. After CNN played a clip of Hogan criticizing the president’s handling, Schlapp said Hogan had always been a critic of Trump’s.

“This president and the vice president — the coronavirus team — have been actively working on getting a vaccine, have been actively working on ensuring that they are getting these dosages of Remdesivir to ensure that that helps across the board,” Schlapp said. “We are deploying HHS teams in these hotspots. We are also ensuring that we are deploying thousands of doctors and nurses to these states.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Georgia gov defends suit against Atlanta over rolling back reopening: ‘We’re fighting two battles here’

News WWNR -
0
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp joined "The Ingraham Angle" Friday to discuss his lawsuit against the city of Atlanta, and accused Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms...
Read more

Rep. John Lewis: Timeline of events in a remarkable life

News WWNR -
0
Born in rural Alabama during the dark days of Jim Crow segregation, Rep. John Lewis rose from poverty to become a leader of...
Read more

US Rep. John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., one of the nation’s most preeminent civil rights figures, died Friday night, according to reports. He was 80.The...
Read more

Professor predicts Kanye West could tap into ‘protest vote’ if he follows through with White House bid

News WWNR -
0
Rapper Kanye West could receive a sizable "protest vote" if he goes forward with his quixotic presidential campaign, University of Maryland African-American Studies Professor...
Read more

Jay-Z, Rihanna, Charlize Theron and more stars calling on DOJ to probe Danroy ‘DJ’ Henry Jr.’s 2010 death

News WWNR -
0
Stars including, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Charlize Theron, are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the 2010 death of Danroy “DJ” Henry Jr., a...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Georgia gov defends suit against Atlanta over rolling back reopening: ‘We’re fighting two battles here’

WWNR -
0
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp joined "The Ingraham Angle" Friday to discuss his lawsuit against the city of Atlanta, and accused Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms...
Read more
News

Rep. John Lewis: Timeline of events in a remarkable life

WWNR -
0
Born in rural Alabama during the dark days of Jim Crow segregation, Rep. John Lewis rose from poverty to become a leader of...
Read more
News

US Rep. John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80

WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., one of the nation’s most preeminent civil rights figures, died Friday night, according to reports. He was 80.The...
Read more
News

Professor predicts Kanye West could tap into ‘protest vote’ if he follows through with White House bid

WWNR -
0
Rapper Kanye West could receive a sizable "protest vote" if he goes forward with his quixotic presidential campaign, University of Maryland African-American Studies Professor...
Read more
News

Jay-Z, Rihanna, Charlize Theron and more stars calling on DOJ to probe Danroy ‘DJ’ Henry Jr.’s 2010 death

WWNR -
0
Stars including, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Charlize Theron, are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the 2010 death of Danroy “DJ” Henry Jr., a...
Read more
News

Ex-Baltimore mayor fires back at Hogan criticism of her response to 2015 riots: ‘Easy to point the finger’

WWNR -
0
Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake hit back at Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on "Bill Hemmer Reports" Friday after he criticized her handling of...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap