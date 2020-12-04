41.7 F
CNN’s Jake Tapper, Don Lemon gush over Biden interview: He said ‘a lot of the right answers’

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Don Lemon appeared giddy after Tapper wrapped up his exclusive interview with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, their first joint sitdown since the 2020 presidential election. 

Towards the end of the primetime special, Lemon provided some commentary of Tapper’s sitdown, showering Biden with praise over what he described as a “normal” and “sane” interview. 

“We heard no fake news. We heard no conspiracy theories. We heard no personal grievances,” Lemon said. “We heard a president-elect and a vice president who want to work with the other side.”

CNN’S JAKE TAPPER URGED REPUBLICAN SEAN PARNELL NOT TO RUN AGAINST DEMOCRAT REP. CONOR LAMB

Lemon then pointed to Biden’s response to Tapper’s question about whether or not the president-elect wanted President Trump at his inauguration next month. 

“I thought this was a very important question and a great answer from him, when you said is it important for that the current president is at your inauguration and he laughed and everyone knew what he was thinking, and then he went on to give I thought was a great answer,” Lemon told Tapper. “He said it’s important to the country, that the country sees a smooth transition. That is what we need, Jake.”

“Yeah,” Tapper agreed. “I mean, there certainly was a lot of the right answers, in terms of the Justice Department is not mine, it’s the people’s Justice Department and you know, I’m not going to do this, I’m not going to do that. And obviously, we’ll see. The proof will be in the pudding, but yeah.”

Tapper then expressed how “different” it was interviewing Biden in comparison to Trump, telling Lemon “you don’t have to really steel yourself for the potential reaction when you bring up uncomfortable subjects,” which he referred multiple questions including one about whether members of the Biden family will avoid any potential conflicts of interest during the incoming presidency. 

CNN’S DON LEMON COMPARES TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO DRUG ADDICTS: ‘THEY HAVE TO HIT ROCK BOTTOM’ TO GET HELP

“Yeah, Hunter Biden. You brought Hunter up,” Lemon responded with some surprise. “And there was no cringeworthy moment. He answered it very plainly and distinctly.”

“There wasn’t the attack we in the fourth estate have been used to, so that was unusual,” Tapper later chuckled. 

Following the election, when Biden was projected to become the 46th president, Tapper trashed President Trump, declaring that the “long national nightmare is over.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tapper attempted to recap the Trump administration as a “time of extreme divisions… it’s a time of several significant and utterly avoidable failures, most tragically, of course, the unwillingness to respect the facts and science and do everything that can be done to save lives during a  pandemic. It has been a time where truth and fact were treated with disdain. It was a time of cruelty where inhumanities such as child separation became the shameful policy of the United States. But now the Trump presidency is coming to an end, to an end, with so many squandered opportunities and ruined potential, but also an era of just plain meanness. It must be said to paraphrase President Ford, for tens of millions of our fellow Americans: their long national nightmare is over.” 

Lemon similarly appeared relieved of Trump’s defeat, tweeting “I can’t tell you how difficult it’s been as a journalist to cover this dark part of our history.”



