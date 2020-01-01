36.6 F
CNN’s Randi Kaye jumps into bathtub of rum with mermaid drag queen on New Year’s special

By WWNR
A CNN reporter took a dip in a bathtub filled with sparkling rum with a drag queen dressed as a mermaid during the network’s wild New Year’s Eve special.

Correspondent Randi Kaye was reporting live from a New Year’s Eve celebration at a bar in Key West, Fla., where she stumbled upon what she described as the “queen of the sea” in a liquor-filled bathtub.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a tail so huge,” Kaye said.

“That’s not the only thing that’s huge here, honey,” the drag queen quipped, causing CNN New Year’s co-host Andy Cohen’s jaw to drop to the floor and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper to shake his head from their perch at Times Square in New York City.

“Is she seeing anybody?” Cohen jokingly asked.

Kaye then relayed Cohen’s question to the mermaid, to which she responded, “He already knows I’m not seeing anybody.”

“Oh, my God,” Cooper reacted.

Kaye went on to interview the performer.

“You’re obviously not the Little Mermaid, right?” Kaye asked.

“I’m not the biggest either. Let’s put it that way,” the mermaid said.

“Oh boy,” Kaye exclaimed.

After she asked the mermaid how the rum was, Kaye was then pulled into the bathtub, causing the bar to roar with cheers. She then took a swig of rum right from the bottle and poured some onto the mermaid.

“This is Jeff Zucker’s worst nightmare,” Cohen joked, referring to the CNN president. “Randi Kaye knows how to party!”

This isn’t the first memorable New Year’s moment Kaye has had. During the 2018 celebration, the CNN reporter held a joint, lit a bong, and sported a gas mask used by stoners in Denver, where marijuana is legal.



