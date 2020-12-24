50.4 F
Coastal Carolina’s incoming president rails against unfairness in college football after playoff snub: report

By WWNR
Coastal Carolina’s incoming president Michael T. Benson reportedly addressed a letter to the College Football Playoff committee criticizing its selections for the 2021 playoffs.

The Chanticleers, Cincinnati and San Jose State finished the season undefeated but were left out of the College Football Playoff. Out of that group, only the Bearcats will play in a New Year’s Day bowl game.

“I can’t help but think what might have been this season had all (Football Bowl Subdivision) programs been given the same equality of opportunity,” Benson wrote, via Yahoo Sports. “Just think about that: Football is the only sport where the deck is stacked insurmountably against those who have the inevitable classification of ‘Group of Five’ before toe hits the leather each fall.”

Benson wrote that the selections lacked fairness and had an “absence of character.”

Separately, he told Yahoo Sports he thinks having an expanded playoff would make things more fair.

“If you expand the playoff to eight teams, they’re talking about a Group of Five representative or maybe two. Just give us a chance to have access like these other schools,” he said.

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco agreed with Benson.

“I will be an adamant proponent of expanding the playoff going forward,” he said. “I have been [an advocate] in the room, but we haven’t been talking about it publicly in deference [to the CFP],” he told Yahoo Sports.

Speculation ran rampant over what it would look like in a 16-team playoff.

The College Football Playoff begins on Jan. 1, 2021.



