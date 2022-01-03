Coats4Kids Drive Aims to Collect 1,000 Winter Items for West Virginians in Need

Education Alliance AmeriCorps and One Warm Coat are partnering to ensure no one goes cold this winter

Charleston, W.Va.– The cold reality of the holiday season is that not everyone has access to the winter gear they need to stay warm. More than 200,000 people die each year from the cold. This year, in honor of MLK Day of Service, Education Alliance AmeriCorps is hosting a coat drive called Coats4Kids from January 3 to January 17, 2022. The Coats4Kids drive is part of a national effort through One Warm Coat.

“More than 300,000 West Virginians were living in poverty and struggling to pay their bills before the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that for many children, the need for coats this winter will be greater than ever before,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, the President/CEO of The Education Alliance. “Through the Coats4Kids drive we answer Dr. King’s call to serve. We ask you to join us in making a difference in the lives of West Virginia residents by helping our children stay safe and warm this winter.”

The Coats4Kids drive aims to donate at least 1,000 articles of winter clothing to help West Virginia families stay warm. Area residents are invited to make a difference in their local community by donating new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, sweatshirts, and gloves. Education Alliance AmeriCorps encourages you to put extra love in your donation by including a note in the pocket of each coat.

Last year, more than 260,000 coats were distributed across North America to children and adults in need through One Warm Coat’s coat drive program. “Shelter from the elements, like clean water, food, and housing, is a basic need. We are so grateful for our partners like Education Alliance AmeriCorps whose efforts are ensuring many people in West Virginia will be safe and protected this winter,” said Beth W. Amodio, President and CEO of One Warm Coat.

Drop-off locations are available around the state with donations benefiting the local community. Financial donations are being collected online and by check to buy winter gear for West Virginia nonprofits in need. For a complete list of drop-off locations or to donate online, visit educationalliance.org/coats4kids.

MLK Day of Service encourages all Americans to improve communities through volunteer service. 2022 will mark the 27th celebration of the annual service event since Congress designated the MLK holiday the first ever National Day of Service and charged AmeriCorps with leading this effort.