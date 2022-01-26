Coats4Kids Drive Collects 2386 Winter Items for West Virginians in Need

Education Alliance AmeriCorps worked with One Warm Coat to collect coats this winter

Charleston, W.Va. – At this time of year, often our thoughts can turn to the beautiful winter wonderland outside. That’s not the case for many children who face bitter cold around the state. More than 200,000 people die each year from the cold. This year, in honor of MLK Day of Service, Education Alliance AmeriCorps coordinated a coat drive called Coats4Kids from January 3 to 17, 2022.

“The unprecedented crisis created by the COVID pandemic is impacting the lives of thousands of West Virginia students and so the need for coats this year is greater than ever before,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, the President/CEO of The Education Alliance. “We are thankful for the many West Virginians who met this call to action to keep our students warm through the Coats4Kids drive.”

The Coats4Kids drive collected 2386 articles of winter clothing to help West Virginia families stay warm. There were 35 drop-off locations around the state where area residents made a difference in their local community by donating new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. The drive also received 147 additional donations including clothing, shoes and socks. Donations were provided to 22 schools and 19 nonprofits across the state.

The Coats4Kids drive is part of a national effort through One Warm Coat. Last year, more than 260,000 warm coats were distributed across North America to children and adults in need through One Warm Coat’s Coat Drive program. They hope to surpass that total this year.

“We are so grateful for the hard work and support of Education Alliance AmeriCorps. We are thrilled that West Virginia came together to provide warmth for their neighbors in need. Thanks to Education Alliance AmeriCorps for working to ensure that no one goes cold this winter,” said One Warm Coat President/CEO, Beth W. Amodio.

For more information about the Coats4Kids drive, visit educationalliance.org/coats4kids.