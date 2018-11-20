College Football: Oklahoma Sooners at West Virginia Mountaineers Betting Preview and Pick

Bettors are lining up to bet the OVER when Kyler Murray and Will Grier hook up at Mountaineer Field with a trip to the Big 12 championship game on the line Friday night in Morgantown. The Sooners open as a 1.5-point favorite in a game that is sure to be heavy on offense with two of the nation’s top 10 offenses going head-to-head and Jonny OddsShark is here to break this thing down and give his pick!
Oklahoma-West Virginia Preview | https://www.oddsshark.com/ncaaf/oklahoma-sooners-west-virginia-mountaineers-betting-2018-11-23-977918
Want more of the best sports content, statistics, and trends? Check out OddsShark.com
*******************************************************************
For the most up-to-date information follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OddsSharkSports/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OddsShark
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oddssharksports/