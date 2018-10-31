College Football Preview: Alabama vs. LSU, Georgia vs. Kentucky, PSU vs. Michigan & WVU vs. Texas is presented by BetDSI, the internet’s #1 sportsbook! Get an exclusive 120% deposit bonus when you sign up using promo code CFB120 at http://www.chatsports.com/bet!
This week’s slate of college football games will have massive impacts on the college football world, especially now that the first CFP Rankings are out. In the game of the week (and maybe the year), there’s a top 5 matchup between LSU and Alabama that could decide the SEC winner. Also in the SEC, there’s a game to decide the SEC East, as Georgia hits the road to take on Kentucky.
Michigan has a chance to make a run at the CFP and the Big Ten, but first they must avenge a bad loss last year and take down Penn State at home. Finally, Texas might have been knocked out of the CFP race last week, but could they do the same to West Virginia?
Here’s a complete list of the games previewed by College Football Now hosts James Yoder and Tom Downey.
– Penn State at Michigan
– WVU at Texas
– Georgia at Kentucky
– Alabama at LSU
