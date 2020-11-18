29.8 F
Colorado authorities investigate possible serial killings after human remains found in rural stagecoach town

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations launched a probe Tuesday into potential serial killings after human remains were discovered at two separate properties near a rural town in San Luis Valley.

The remains were recovered and are currently being analyzed as part of the identification process, according to CBI. They were found at two sites within close proximity to one another near the town of Los Sauces, a rural community and former 19th-century stagecoach stop in Conejos County, near the state border with New Mexico. 

CBI said the property owners were not currently living at the properties when the remains were discovered. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Monte Vista and Alamosa police departments and the sheriff’s offices in Conejos and Saguache counties, are assisting with the investigation.

A press conference is scheduled to be held over Zoom on Wednesday to provide additional information, Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder told The Denver Gazette.

The recent discoveries do not appear to be related to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, “but all possibilities are being considered,” CBI said in a press release.

Last week, authorities renewed calls for information about the 49-year-old wife and mother of two daughters on the sixth month anniversary of her disappearance.

A neighbor dialed 911 after Morphew left for a bike ride from her home in the Maysville area in Chaffee County and never returned. Investigators have yet to name a person of interest. She was last seen by her husband, 52-year-old Barry Morphew, who was reportedly away in Denver for a landscaping job.  

Also in the area, the remains of 39-year-old Wilbert Archuleta were discovered in Los Sauces on Sept. 19, Conejos County Citizen reported. CBI and the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for the Aurora man reported missing on Aug. 14 after coming to the San Luis Valley to visit his father.



