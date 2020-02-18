50.4 F
Beckley
Monday, February 17, 2020 9:22pm

Colorado’s Jared Polis posts photo of pit bull at governor’s mansion days after Denver mayor approves ban

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The governor of Colorado found himself in an awkward situation after he posted what his office called a poorly timed tweet following the Denver mayor’s veto of a law that would have ended the ban on pit bulls in the city.

Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, posed with a pit bull rescue puppy ay the governor’s mansion Sunday night, posting the photo on Twitter with the caption: “Freda, a friend’s new pit bull rescue pup, joined us at the governors mansion in Denver tonight (shhhh).”

COLORADO POT SHOPS SPONSOR HIGHWAYS TO GET AROUND AD RESTRICTIONS

The photo caused quite the stir as others on social media guessed that Polis was sending a subliminal message to Mayor Michael Hancock, a Democrat who just days before decided not to end the decades-long ban on pit bull ownership in the city, which stemmed from the death of a 3-year-old child who was mauled in 1989.

“Wow!!” Hancock tweeted in response to the photo.

Polis then responded with a GIF of Scooby-Doo, the cartoon dog, saying, “Ruh Roh.”

Hancock said Friday, in a statement defending his first veto since taking office, that he “cannot, in good conscience” support an ordinance that would allow pet owners to own a pit bull — despite requirements for them to register, microchip and spay or neuter their dogs — because of the “real risk to severe injury that can result from attacks from these particular dog breeds, especially should they happen to a child.”

He continued, “If we were to make this change now, and harm comes to someone as a result, then we have done a disservice to the people of this great city.”

Following the eyebrow-raising tweets, the governor’s office explained in a statement that a family friend of Polis had just received the pit bull as a puppy and brought it to the governor’s mansion to play with his children, who also love puppies, and the photo was not intended to step on the mayor’s decision.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Unfortunately, what was meant as a light-hearted post came at a sensitive time,” the statement continued.

Polis, a usual ally of Hancock, said Monday, “Even if he might not agree with every local government decision, the mayor and City Council did what they believe are the best thing for Denver.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Colorado’s Jared Polis posts photo of pit bull at governor’s mansion days after Denver mayor approves ban

News WWNR -
0
The governor of Colorado found himself in an awkward situation after he posted what his office called a poorly timed tweet following the Denver mayor's...
Read more

Gutfeld on the media’s phony contrition over Avenatti

News WWNR -
0
Some are calling it a first-ever for CNN.No, it's not a ratings win.In front of an audience you can count on just your...
Read more

NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip recalls joining Trump on landmark trip to Daytona 500

News WWNR -
0
NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip spoke with Fox News host and race fan Dagen McDowell on Monday, recalling his trip to the 62nd...
Read more

‘Cancer does not wait’: Children’s medicine shortage stokes anger in Mexico

News WWNR -
0
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hermes Soto, who turned 5 on Monday, will not be celebrating his birthday with friends. Instead, he is bracing...
Read more

Rep. Titus: Joe Biden will do ‘really well’ in Nevada to boost struggling campaign

News WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden will have an impressive showing in the Nevada primary to springboard his struggling campaign, said Rep. Dina Titus on Monday.“I...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Gutfeld on the media’s phony contrition over Avenatti

WWNR -
0
Some are calling it a first-ever for CNN.No, it's not a ratings win.In front of an audience you can count on just your...
Read more
News

NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip recalls joining Trump on landmark trip to Daytona 500

WWNR -
0
NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip spoke with Fox News host and race fan Dagen McDowell on Monday, recalling his trip to the 62nd...
Read more
News

‘Cancer does not wait’: Children’s medicine shortage stokes anger in Mexico

WWNR -
0
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hermes Soto, who turned 5 on Monday, will not be celebrating his birthday with friends. Instead, he is bracing...
Read more
News

Rep. Titus: Joe Biden will do ‘really well’ in Nevada to boost struggling campaign

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden will have an impressive showing in the Nevada primary to springboard his struggling campaign, said Rep. Dina Titus on Monday.“I...
Read more
News

Lions have spoken with teams about trade for CB Darius Slay

WWNR -
0
The Detroit Lions have spoken to multiple teams about trading star cornerback Darius Slay but will be adamant on what it will cost...
Read more
News

Rev. Al Sharpton: Bloomberg isn’t the only 2020 Democrat with ‘racial baggage’

WWNR -
0
Rev. Al Sharpton said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday that the top Democrats in the 2020 presidential field all have "racial baggage," urging...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap