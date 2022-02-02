Columbia Care To Open First Cannabist Dispensary in West Virginia

Williamstown, WV – Columbia Care Inc., one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., is pleased to announce the opening of Cannabist Williamstown with a grand opening celebration on Friday, February 4 before the store opens at 10 a.m.

Cannabist Williamstown is its first dispensary in West Virginia and 24th Cannabist nationwide. Located at 76 Thunder Road in Williamstown, Cannabist Williamstown is the first of five dispensaries that Columbia Care will open in West Virginia this year.

Columbia Care began cultivation operations at its 40,000-square-foot facility in West Virginia in July 2021. The Company holds five dispensary licenses to serve the growing number of registered medical cannabis patients across the state. The Company is expecting to open three more Cannabist dispensaries in the spring with locations in Beckley, Morgantown and St. Albans, as well as a fifth location to follow later in 2022.

Cannabist Williamstown will offer Columbia Care’s Seed & Strain brand in multiple forms, including whole flower and vape carts. The Company’s other portfolio brands such as Triple Seven and Classix will be introduced in the coming months for patients and wholesale partners. Patients will also be able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.

To celebrate the Williamstown opening, Cannabist will offer 20% off all products at the Williamstown location on February 4, 2022. Cannabist also offers a 20% discount for veterans and SSI recipients year-round.