68.7 F
Beckley
Sunday, August 2, 2020 3:33am

Columnist urges conservatives to sue media outlets for defamation: ‘Make it cost them dearly’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Conservative author Kevin D. Williamson believes the world needs “a hell of a lot more defamation suits,” and he wants conservatives to help lead the charge.

In an op-ed Saturday, Williamson argued that conservatives should fund an effort to represent people pro-bono after media outlets like The Washington Post defame them. “The only way to get the Washington Post or CNN to stop the abuse is to make it cost them dearly,” Williamson wrote for the New York Post.

The Washington Post recently settled in a $250 million suit with Nick Sandmann, the Kentucky high school student who was accused of racism after a viral video of his encounter with a Native American man emerged. The teen also sought damages from NBC and CNN, the latter of which also settled with him.

Williamson argues that Sandmann’s case was high-profile, allowing him to obtain high-quality legal representation that others might not have while combatting lies. The conservative movement should help them, Williamson argues, like the plethora of religious liberty and gun rights groups do with others.

APPEALS COURT RULES MSNBC HOST JOY REID MUST AGAIN FACE DEFAMATION LAWSUIT

“Even among those who are defamed, not very many are willing to put themselves through the ordeal of litigation and the financial risks associated with it,” he wrote. “Here is an opportunity for lawyers — and people who care about accountability in journalism — to do some good.”

The Covington case captured a whirlwind of attention as outlets other than The Post received criticism for the way they covered Sandmann. And under President Trump, politicians have regularly pointed out what they consider to be instances of media bias — or outright falsehoods — against Republicans.

Earlier this year, the Trump campaign sued The New York Times for libel, arguing that one of its op-eds leveled a false accusation about his relationship with Russia. The Times defended the op-ed as a form of opinion protected under law. Also this year, multiple media outlets reiterated the claim that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” — something fact-checkers have rated false.

But Williamson pointed to another case involving an immigration activist suing MSNBC anchor Joy Reid. Roslyn La Liberte filed the lawsuit in 2019, claiming that Reid had defamed her when she reposted a viral photo of La Liberte with a misleading caption.

‘THE FIVE’ REACTS TO CNN SETTLEMENT WITH COVINGTON STUDENT: ‘THIS IS A TURNING POINT’

The June 2018 photo was of La Liberte wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat while appearing to yell at a 14-year-old boy during a City Council meeting in Simi Valley. The meeting took place amid legislation intended to limit local police department’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Reid retweeted the photo of La Liberte, adding the caption: “You are going to be the first deported.” She posted it on other social media accounts with the caption: “You are going to be the first deported … dirty Mexican!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In another post, Reid, who was named MSNBC’s latest primetime host just last week, added: “Make the picture black and white and it could be the 1950s and the desegregation of a school. Hate is real, y’all. It hasn’t even really gone away.”

Reid later apologized, but Williamson argues that she “should face a very heavy judgment.”

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

UK seeking US congressional support in coordination of $14B nuclear warhead program: report

News WWNR -
0
The United Kingdom asked U.S. lawmakers for cooperation in adding the controversial W93 nuclear warhead to Britain’s arsenal -- a missile that disarmament critics call...
Read more

This Day in History: August 2

News WWNR -
0
President Trump decides to withdraw the U.S. from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, the historic arms-control treaty signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader...
Read more

How will the UFC bring Shahbazyan along? And what’s next for Brunson?

News WWNR -
0
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card was a cold dose of reality for a pair of fighters who appeared to be on the precipice...
Read more

Texas city commissioner killed in gunbattle with police

News WWNR -
0
MISSION, Texas — A Texas city commissioner was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police and a sheriff's deputy who had responded...
Read more

Columnist urges conservatives to sue media outlets for defamation: ‘Make it cost them dearly’

News WWNR -
0
Conservative author Kevin D. Williamson believes the world needs "a hell of a lot more defamation suits," and he wants conservatives to help...
Read more

Related Stories

News

UK seeking US congressional support in coordination of $14B nuclear warhead program: report

WWNR -
0
The United Kingdom asked U.S. lawmakers for cooperation in adding the controversial W93 nuclear warhead to Britain’s arsenal -- a missile that disarmament critics call...
Read more
News

This Day in History: August 2

WWNR -
0
President Trump decides to withdraw the U.S. from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, the historic arms-control treaty signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader...
Read more
News

How will the UFC bring Shahbazyan along? And what’s next for Brunson?

WWNR -
0
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card was a cold dose of reality for a pair of fighters who appeared to be on the precipice...
Read more
News

Texas city commissioner killed in gunbattle with police

WWNR -
0
MISSION, Texas — A Texas city commissioner was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police and a sheriff's deputy who had responded...
Read more
News

Portland protester outed by his own grandmother after she identified him as alleged ‘bomber’ seen in videos: report

WWNR -
0
A Portland protester was outed by his own grandmother after she identified him by the protective vest he wore and that could be...
Read more
News

TikTok warning: There is nothing stopping China from accessing kids’ personal data on app, says Kurt ‘The CyberGuy’

WWNR -
0
There is "nothing" stopping China from accessing children's personal data on TikTok, Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson told Fox News on Saturday.In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," ...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap