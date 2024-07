The Table will celebrate its grand opening in Mount Hope on Saturday, July 6.

Hours of operation on Saturday will be 7 a.m.-8 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

All are welcome to join the opening of Mount Hope’s newest cafe.

The Table is located at 707 Main Street, in the former Giuseppe’s Restaurant.

Their regular hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 7 A.M. until 6 P.M. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 A.M. until 8 P.M.