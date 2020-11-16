43.5 F
Monday, November 16, 2020

Comedian Sinbad suffers stroke, family says

By WWNR
Sinbad has suffered a stroke, according to his family.

The Adkins family said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.”

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement continued.

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World”  from 1987 to 1993 and “The Sinbad Show” from 1993 to 1994.

The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from recent stroke.

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The entertainer also appeared on the Fox show “Rel,” which ran from 2018 to 2019. 

Sinbad also did voice work for shows on Disney’s “The Lion Guard,” “Steven Universe” and “American Dad.”

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time,” the family statement read.

Brock Pierce, a 2020 presidential candidate and former child actor, 39, who famously played the role of a mischievous “First Kid,” and president’s son named Luke Davenport in the 1996 cult classic film — with Sinbad starring as his assigned Secret Service agent Sam Simms — sent his well-wishes to his pal Sinbad in a statement to Fox News on Monday.

“I wish to express my gratitude to Sinbad for giving me the break in life at 14 years old that has enabled me to go-on and accomplish my goals,” said Pierce. “I would not be where I am in life if not for him.”

Added the tech billionaire: “I am eternally grateful to Sinbad, as a mentor and a friend. Throughout his life, he has proven time and time again one can do well, by doing good for others, and I wish him a speedy recovery and good health in the future.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



