Friday, December 11, 2020 5:38am

Comer says investigation into Hunter Biden must go on unimpeded

By WWNR
Rep. James Comer, a Republican and ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday that the federal investigation into Hunter Biden must not—in any way—be obstructed when his father takes office.

WILL JOE BIDEN FIRE INVESTIGATORS?

Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of a tax investigation being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware. He said in a statement that he just learned about the investigation and takes the matter seriously, but he said he is “confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

HUNTER BIDEN ‘TAX AFFAIRS’ UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION; LINKS TO CHINA EMERGE, SOURCES SAY 

The transition team said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press that read, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

A source told Fox News that the investigation started back in 2018.

Joe Biden, the president-elect, has not said whether he will commit to keeping U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss in his position once he takes office. His team did not immediately respond to an email from  Fox News. 

Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said in a statement that there has been “serious concerns” about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings for years “and the mainstream media’s lack of reporting during the election and Big Tech’s censorship didn’t erase these facts.”

He said the investigation “must continue unimpeded.”

“Joe Biden must not replace the current U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware now that his son is under federal investigation,” he wrote.

GOP REP. KEN BUCK URGES BARR TO APPOINT SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE HUNTER BIDEN FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALINGS, LAPTOP

Hunter Biden has a history of international affairs and business dealings in a number of countries.

Trump and his allies have accused him of profiting off his political connections, and have also raised questions about his work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration’s dealings with the Eastern European nation.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips and Brooke Singman contributed to this report



Comer says investigation into Hunter Biden must go on unimpeded

