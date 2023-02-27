Communities of Healing Seeks Applicants to New Investment Lab Program Leading Up to March 20 Gathering in Beckley

Beckley, W.Va. (Feb. 24, 2023) – Communities of Healing (COH), the growing recovery to work

initiative in southern West Virginia, is seeking statewide applicants for a new Investment Lab

business development program that will be unveiled March 20 at the next Gathering. The free

event (which will be offered in-person or virtually) is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fruits of Labor,

313 Neville Street in Beckley.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge

Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), said the new COH Investment Lab is designed to

help social enterprise leaders throughout West Virginia seek traditional and non-traditional

capital to fund their organization’s mission and growth. “The Investment Lab is a dynamic 12-

week learning experience, led by Wright Venture Services and supported by the WV Hive, for

social enterprise entrepreneurs, and a rare opportunity for expert training that could lead to

new sources of funding and mentorship,” said Moore.

Moore said the cohort training is being made available to provide an extra learning and growth

opportunity for businesses and is most suitable for leaders who:

 are a business owner or manager who has both mission and margin goals;

 have 12 months or more of business operations and want to scale your business; and

 are currently or are willing to commit to hiring people in recovery or who have barriers

to employment.

Lab sessions will focus on:

 A spectrum of capital providers, products, and examples of the use of funds

 Impact Capital Ecosystems (understand how money flows)

 A business diagnostic tool to articulate your strategy to investors

 Financial modeling to demonstrate repayments and impact

 Tips and templates on how to package your impact story and pitch

 Leadership discussions with social entrepreneurs

Scholarships are available for eligible applicants in both the WV Hive service area and

statewide. Certain criteria must be met. Those organizations wishing to apply for the Spring

cohort of the COH Investment Lab should contact Peni Adams at 304-712-2351 or

padams@nrgrda.org. The application is available on www.communitiesofhealing.com or at this

link.

Registration information for the March 20 Communities of Healing Gathering in Beckley (in

person or virtual) is at this link.

The Communities of Healing program was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional

Commission. The innovative program is designed on the success of Fruits of Labor, a culinary

program that has worked for nine years with those in recovery and 20 years in business. The

successful Communities of Healing program includes a partnership group consisting of Fruits of

Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services,

Region 1 Workforce Development Board, and WV Hive.