Beckley, WV-The COH Spring Gathering will be held Monday, March 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Fruits of Labor, 313 Neville Street, Beckley, W.Va. Cohort business participants (past and current),

grant partners, community supporters, and existing companies that are hiring workers in

recovery will be participating. The seventh Gathering since inception of the Communities of

Healing program will kick off the new Investment Lab training and participants will be

announced.

Full details of the in-person and virtual event can be found at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-2023-gathering-virtual-and-in-person-tickets-

519676976827

Tammy Jordan, president of Fruits of Labor, said “At Fruits of Labor, we are celebrating two

more students graduating Empowered Employment this month and starting their next

position advancement as Station Supervisor. We currently have six employed as Station

Supervisors. And we have one student that graduated to location manager.”

Opportune times for interviews include: 9:30 – 9:55 a.m., or during breaks at 10:45 -11:00 a.m.,

lunch 12:00 -1:00 p.m., and at the end of the program at 3:00 p.m.

Judy Moore of the West Virginia Hive Network (contact information above) will be the on-site

event point of contact.

Spring Gathering Agenda

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Registration and Light Breakfast

10:00 a.m. Welcome and Introduction of Partners

10:15 a.m. Best Interview Practices Surrounding Recovery-to-Work Hires with Barbara Dawes,

Region 1 Workforce Board Executive Director

10:45 a.m. Break and Networking Time

11:00 a.m. Raising Capital to Fund Impact & Growth by Paul Wright, Owner of Wright Venture

Services

11:30 a.m. Stigma Reduction Presentation by Jay Phillips, Executive Director of Seed Sower, Inc.

11:50 a.m. Celebration of Fruits of Labor Workforce Graduates and Testimonials from Student

Station Supervisors

12:00 p.m. Lunch and Networking

1:00 p.m. Workshop: Implementing Recovery Friendly Work Culture – From Policy to Practice to

Culture through Role Play in Real World Workplace Situations and Discussion Groups

3:00 p.m. Closing Remarks

The Communities of Healing program was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional

Commission. The innovative program is designed on the success of Fruits of Labor, a culinary

program that has worked for 11 years with those in recovery and 22 years in business. The

successful Communities of Healing program includes a partnership group consisting of Fruits of

Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services,

Region 1 Workforce Development Board, and West Virginia Hive. More information about the

Communities of Healing program can be found at http://www.communitiesofhealing.com.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development

Authority, the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network, and a Communities of

Healing program partner. More information about the WV Hive can be found at

https://wvhive.com/.