Communities of Healing Winter Gathering in Beckley on Monday, Dec. 5

Additional Training Resources for Program Participants Among Topics

The COH Winter Gathering will be held next Monday December 5th, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Fruits of Labor, 313 Neville Street, Beckley, W.Va.

Cohort business participants (past and current), grant partners, community supporters, and existing companies that are hiring workers in recovery will be participating. While this is the sixth Gathering since inception of the Communities of Healing program, this one will have exciting new additions. The new cohort-based investment lab will be introduced to all past and current participants. This lab can provide an opportunity for the participants to take their businesses to the next level.

Six additional employers will receive their certificate of completion for COH training, bringing the total businesses trained and ready to provide jobs as part of the recovery to work program to 30. The new graduates are:

Jonah Kone – Hatfield Union Timber Cooperative – McDowell County

Joseph Hazlegrove – Hatfield Union Timber Cooperative – McDowell

County

Stephanie Stout -Pluggd Inc. – Berkeley County

Austin Moore – A.I.R.R.O. LLC – Raleigh County

Toni Robinson – Action Printing & Services Inc. – Fayette County

Ruschelle Khanna – Mountain Mama Stitchery – Raleigh County