COMMUNITY INVITED TO GATHER IN SUPPORT OF UKRAINE 

ATHENS, W.Va. – In response to the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in Ukraine, members of the Concord University campus community will hold a vigil on Thursday, March 3 at 4 p.m. around the Peace Poles located between the Marsh Administration Building and the Alexander Fine Arts Center.

This event is a collaborative effort between Concord’s International Students’ Club; the office of Multicultural Affairs; the office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Vine & Branches; and other off campus organizations. Anyone wishing to show solidarity is welcome to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring signs and wear the country’s colors, blue and gold.