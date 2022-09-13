Community screening of award-winning feature documentary, “Tipping the Pain Scale,” coming to Beckley

Six change agents on a mission to find a new approaches for solving the addiction crisis

[BECKLEY, W.Va.] BEX, West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, New River Community and Technical College Collegiate Recovery and the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition are partnering to host a film screening of “Tipping the Pain Scale,” the award-winning feature documentary highlighting innovative solutions and change agents in the addiction recovery world, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Raleigh Playhouse in Beckley.

The event will kick-off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 with a resource fair, live music will begin at 5:30, and at 7 p.m. JoAnna Vance, Recovery Fellow American Friends Service Committee, will open the screening with a prerecorded message from documentary participant Joseph Green. A question-and-answer session and Narcan training will be held with Dominique Marcus, Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator, following the documentary.

“Tipping the Pain Scale” follows six individuals grappling with the current systemic failures of how we have dealt with addiction in communities and their journey to develop and employ new, and often controversial solutions to the problem. It is a quasi-anthology, weaving characters through their own stories as they connect to the issues plaguing all communities and the country in an urgent fight to save lives. It is a positive and uplifting, yet gritty and real story of redemption and hope in cinema verité style.

The film features Secretary of Labor Mary Walsh, NFL Pro Bowl Player Darren Waller, Spoken Word Artist and Educator Joseph Green, Washington State Representative Lauren Davis, Community Outreach Volunteer Roz Pichardo, Boston Police Officer Josh De La Rosa. “Tipping the Pain Scale” is produced by filmmakers Greg Williams and Jeff Reilly, co-creators of the groundbreaking addiction films, “The Anonymous People” and “Generation Found”, and Executive Produced by Tim Grant. The film features an original score from Grammy award-winner, Brendan Berry, as well as feature music from Sia.

“Solving the complex addiction crisis in communities requires diverse sectors of society to come together,” said Greg Williams, the film’s producer, “’Tipping the Pain Scale’ is a solution-oriented story that doesn’t spend much time talking about the problem, but where do we go from here, and what can we all do to play a role in turning the tide on this often forgotten pandemic impacting more than 40 million Americans and their families directly.”

Learn more about the film by visiting https://www.tippingthepainscale.com.