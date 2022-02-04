CONCORD CELEBRATES 150 YEARS WITH A WEEK OF SPECIAL EVENTS

ATHENS, W.Va. – On February 28, Concord will celebrate 150 years of service to the southern region of West Virginia and southwest Virginia. To commemorate this sesquicentennial milestone, the Office of Advancement has planned a week of special events, all open to the public. Those who feel a connection to “The Campus Beautiful”—alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends—are encouraged to join us for the following:

Monday, February 21: 150 Years of Concord, a commemorative coffee-table styled history book, is being published and will be available in the coming weeks. The narrative follows the institution from its beginnings through its current administration, featuring photos from the university archives. At 6 p.m., join us in the President’s Room of the Marsh Library to meet with those who put the book together; hear an excerpt from the book read; and enjoy light refreshments while browsing items from The Concord University Museum.

Tuesday, February 22: The Butcher Art Gallery will open at 5:30 p.m. featuring curated pieces from Concord’s faculty. Light refreshments will be served. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Randall Reid-Smith, Curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, will give a special presentation in the Main Auditorium.

Wednesday, February 23: Visit the Jerry and Jean Beasley Student Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for commemorative giveaways and to sign a banner in honor of Concord’s Birthday. This will join the other artifacts in the Concord University Archives, so make sure your name is part of history!

Thursday, February 24: How well do you know your Concord history? Stop by the Subway Sides area of the student center for a special Concord themed Trivia Night at 7 p.m. There will be prizes!

Friday, February 25: Join President Kendra Boggess and Roar in the Libby Alvis Dining Hall for lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Take a selfie with our dynamic duo and share on social media #CU150.

Saturday, February 26: A formal plated dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by President Kendra Boggess’ presentation of her Presidential Excellence Awards. At 7 p.m., a live band will take the stage for a night of dancing to upbeat covers that attendees from all generations will appreciate. An RSVP is required for this event. Visit concord.edu/presball to purchase tickets or table sponsorships for this event. For additional questions, call the Office of Advancement at 304-384-6311 or email foundation@concord.edu.

Sunday, February 27: Share your CU Story on social media! Dig out those old photo albums and boxes for a few pictures to share from your time at Concord. If you met your spouse or best friend at CU, take a minute to remember the beginning of that relationship and tell your story. Make sure you add #CU150 to your post!

Monday, February 28—Founder’s Day: Join the campus community in the main theater of the Alexander Fine Arts Center at 3 p.m. for a special presentation honoring 150 Years of Concord, including video greetings from West Virginia’s United States representatives, a proclamation and greeting from Governor Jim Justice’s office, and special remarks from President Kendra Boggess. Birthday cake will follow the presentation.

Face masks or face coverings are required for all individuals while in university facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Visit concord.edu/150 for more information on all events scheduled to commemorate Concord’s sesquicentennial.