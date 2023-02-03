CONCORD CHARLIE PREDICTS EARLY SPRING – RUSTY SARVER HONORED  

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord Charlie sent President Kendra Boggess a text on this snowy Groundhog Day morning to tell her he did not see his shadow—we can expect to see spring right around the corner!

Nearly 80 guests gathered in University Point’s Pais Fellowship Hall this morning to enjoy Concord University’s annual breakfast buffet, to hear Charlie’s prediction, and to honor Rusty Sarver ’94, this year’s Grand Groundhog Watcher.

L-R: President Kendra Boggess, Rusty Sarver, and Sarah Turner, VP of Advancement

Sarver is co-owner of Main Street Builders, Eastern Door and Glass, Cloverleaf Properties, Eastern Aluminum Fabrication, Longview Properties, and Melrose Enterprises. He has served as a board member at Princeton Community Hospital since 2011, serving as Board Chair since 2017.

The Concord Charlie tradition was originated in 1978 by the late Professor R.T. “Tom” Hill. As chairman of both the geography department and the Appalachian Studies program at Concord, Hill started the Groundhog Day Breakfast as a means to celebrate a bit of Appalachian heritage and highlight the program.