CONCORD ESPORTS ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER SUMMER CAMPS

ATHENS, W.Va. – Since beginning competition in the fall of 2019, Concord Esports has grown into a formidable presence in the national collegiate arena with Concord University holding the distinction of being the first public college or university in West Virginia to offer varsity esports to its students. Now, the program will be sharing this experience and expertise with youth during two camps this summer.

The camps – divided into two age groups – will be held at Concord University’s Esports facility located in the Rahall Technology Center on the Athens campus. The first camp (Group A) is set for June 13-15, 2022 and will be for participants ages 7-15. The second camp (Group B) will be held from June 16-18, 2022 for ages 16-18. Activities will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for both camps.

HyperX is joining Concord Esports as a partner in hosting the summer camps.

“This is an exciting program for your child to play and practice like a professional Esports player,” said Austin Clay, Concord Esports Director. “Youth esports players should attend so they can learn and improve their skills. Also, it’s a way to get your name in front of Concord Esports and put yourself on our radar.” The second camp, he said, will serve as a recruiting opportunity for the older students.

Clay adds that while providing youth esports players with an opportunity to sharpen their abilities, the camps are also a way to spotlight and cultivate esports in the state.

“We are hosting our first summer camp to generate more buzz around esports in West Virginia,” he said. “Also, we really want to help grow a community of youth esports players to help the esports scene in West Virginia to grow.”

Clay said that along with having fun and improving their esports skills at the camps, participants will learn about teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship.

He said organizers are hoping to have 30 students per camp. Current Concord esports players will be working with the campers. The games offered during the camps include Valorant, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite and Overwatch.

Participants can expect to create and play with their own team; play video games and have aim training; enjoy fun trivia games; and be eligible for prizes. Each will also have a professional head shot taken.

Cost to attend the camp is $150 per person and advance reservations are required. Online registration and payment is available here. Click here for a downloadable brochure for mail-in registration and payment.

For additional information contact Austin Clay at akclay@concord.edu or 304-384-5320 or visit the Concord Esports webpage.