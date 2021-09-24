CONCORD UNIVERSITY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS NOW FOR SPRING 2022 AND FALL 2022 SEMESTERS

ATHENS, W.Va. –(WWNR) Concord University is currently accepting applications for the Spring 2022 and the Fall 2022 semesters. Students who are interested in attending Concord are invited to apply now to be ready for spring and fall start dates.

Traditional as well as non-traditional students will discover that Concord University is a good fit for their educational pursuits. Veterans, adult learners, and students seeking readmission or transfer to Concord are especially encouraged to apply. Admissions counselors are ready to assist prospective students with questions they may have and with the application process. Interested individuals may call 1-888-384-5249 to speak with an admissions counselor or visit

https://www.concord.edu/Admissions.aspx

Concord has a long, rich tradition of supporting members of the military and Veterans. Recognized as a Veteran-friendly campus, Concord provides assistance to Veterans wanting to utilize their GI benefits to attend college. CU’s Office of Veteran Services, Veterans Advocate Dr. George Williams and Veteran Certifying Official Lucinda Gonderman are eager to help student Veterans as they begin their educational journey. For additional information please call 304-384-5323 or 304-384-6300 or visit https://www.concord.edu/Student-Life/Veterans.aspx

Adult learners will appreciate the flexibility and credit for professional experience offered by the Regents Bachelor of Arts Program (RBA). RBA students are eligible to receive college credit for work experience, professional certifications, and military training. To learn more please visit https://www.concord.edu/Academics/Regents-Bachelor-of-Arts-Program-(RBA).aspx or call RBA Academic Advisor Teresa Frey at 304-384-5226.

Individuals seeking to be readmitted to Concord or who are interested in transferring may contact Andrea Tabor, Associate Director of Admissions, at tabora@concord.edu or 304-384-6031.

Concord offers a wide variety of majors, minor and degree programs. Several exciting new academic offerings have recently been added including the Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies – Esports. This degree allows students to choose concentrations and options that support career goals in the increasingly popular, ever-changing field of esports.

Individuals looking for careers in Communication can pursue the newly updated major in Multimedia Production where they can gain hands-on production experience in radio and television or the new Digital Professional Communication degree that spotlights trending communication skills and business marketing in a flexible, online format.

Students who want to reach their professional goals sooner could benefit from the accelerated three-year degree pathways now available at Concord through the CU-Rise program. Focusing on select majors such as biology, chemistry, and the health sciences, the program makes it possible for students to obtain a university degree in just three years and either enter the workforce or continue into a graduate or professional school, a year early.

For more information about these and other courses of study offered by Concord please visit https://www.concord.edu/Academics/Undergraduate-Programs.aspx Additional information is also available at https://www.concord.edu.

An application to attend Concord University may be completed at the following link: https://www.concord.edu/Admissions/Apply-Now.aspx. Information about financial aid and assistance with completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is available by contacting the Financial Aid office at financialaid@concord.edu or 304-384-6069.