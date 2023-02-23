CONCORD UNIVERSITY CELEBRATES FOUNDERS’ DAY 

ATHENS, W.Va. – The community is invited to join Concord University faculty, staff, and students as we celebrate Founders’ Day on Tuesday, February 28.

At 3 p.m. in the ballroom of the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center, the Mountain Lion family and friends of Concord will celebrate 151 years of service to the region and beyond.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jessica Sell, vice president of Congressional Affairs and Community Outreach with Rank One Computing. She was recently named as one of the 58 members of the 2023 class of Leadership West Virginia Inc. and her story is inspiring.

President Kendra Boggess will also present Presidential Excellence Awards, recognition of faculty, staff, auxiliary staff and students who have clearly demonstrated dedication and service to Concord University and the surrounding community.

All guests are invited to enjoy refreshments concluding the event.

Concord University was founded in 1872 as a state Normal School to prepare teachers. Since its inception, Concord has expanded its offerings, educating decades of business leaders, medical professionals, social servants, and liberal arts enthusiasts.