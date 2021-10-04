Concord University Celebrates Homecoming

ATHENS, W.Va. – (WWNR) After celebrating Homecoming from Home last year due to the pandemic, Concord University and the Mountain Lion community are eager to gather for in-person events this year.

Homecoming 2021 activities are planned from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 with fun and festivities for alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends of the University and neighbors in the community. Highlighting the agenda is the Homecoming football game set for Saturday, Oct. 9. The Mountain Lions take on West Liberty at Callaghan Stadium with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Earlier in the week, Paralympian Jonathan Gore shares his story about the journey that led him to Tokyo to compete – and offer a stellar performance – in the 2020 Paralympic Games. Jonathan is the featured speaker for Concord’s Disability Awareness Month event on Tuesday, Oct 5. His presentation is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. A 2017 Concord alum, Gore is currently pursuing his master’s degree at Concord and is a graduate assistant cross country and track & field coach for the Mountain Lions. An information fair will take place prior to Gore’s talk at 6 p.m. in the Ballroom.

The traditional competition among Greek and other campus organizations for Homecoming royalty crowns is a huge part of Concord’s Homecoming festivities. Theme for this year’s Homecoming is Video Games and students are competing with costumes, banners and billboards, all created around this theme. Billboards will be placed on campus during Homecoming Week and other creations will be displayed in the Homecoming Parade.

This much-anticipated trek along Vermillion Street begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 followed by the bonfire in the Valley. Colonel Jan Cahill, Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police and a 1991 Concord graduate, is serving as Grand Marshal for the parade. Organizations interested in participating in the parade may register online at https://apps.concord.edu/forms/view.php?id=122885

Events on Friday, Oct. 8 include the Concord Athletic Department Golf Tournament at Pipestem State Park starting at 8 a.m. CU After Hours will be held at the President’s House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 8. Guests may make reservations for this event at the following link https://concorduniversity.wufoo.com/forms/xbol9aw0adaazo/

The Golden Grads Breakfast, a new Homecoming event, will be held at the President’s House at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. This is an invitation only event for the Class of 1971 as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their graduation from Concord.

Keg & Eggs, a game day brunch, will be held on Oct. 9 outside of University Point from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP at https://concorduniversity.wufoo.com/forms/xzm2hmm0zxhu28/

For more information on Homecoming 2021 events at Concord University, contact advancement@concord.edu or 304-384-6311. A schedule of events is located at https://www.concord.edu/homecoming.aspx