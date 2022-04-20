CONCORD UNIVERSITY CHOIRS PRESENTING SPRING CONCERT

ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Choirs will present their Spring Concert on Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center’s Main Auditorium on the Athens campus. The Collegiate Singers and the ConChords will be featured in the performance. The general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending. Admission is free; however, donations are appreciated.

Dr. Kelly Hudson, Associate Professor of Music, is conductor of the groups. Dr. Jacob Womack, Assistant Professor of Music, will provide piano accompaniment. The ensembles will perform a variety of music, from 16th-century madrigals to modern choral pieces and popular music.

For additional information, please contact Dr. Kelly Hudson at khudson@concord.edu or 304-384-5301.

Please note that the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and Concord’s adherence to CDC guidelines

could impact how and if events are held. For the most up-to-date information, always check

https://www.concord.edu/About/Return-to-Campus-Plan.aspx





Masking will be optional in all Concord University facilities as long as Mercer County remains in the Green or Yellow on the CDC’s COVID-19 community level map, and the on-campus cases remain low in number.

This reflects the latest guidance by the CDC.





We appreciate your compliance as we do our best to keep students, employees and visitors to campus safe.