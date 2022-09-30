CONCORD UNIVERSITY COLLABORATES WITH VIETNAM INSTITUTION TO CREATE PATHWAY FOR INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University has signed an MOU with University of Finance-Marketing in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, creating a path for students to complete their education in Business Administration at CU.

President Kendra Boggess, Provost Edward Huffstetler, and International Student Director Nancy Ellison met with UFM President Pham Tien Dat and the Minister of Education and Training, Nguyen Kim Son, at the ETS Headquarters at Princeton University on September 23 to sign the educational agreement. This meeting was part of the US-Vietnam Education Collaboration Forum that included presentations from Microsoft, Apple, and USAID.

Concord University and other American institutions are supporting Vietnam’s efforts to develop a 21st century higher education system to produce graduates with the skills necessary to compete in the global market. This gathering allowed higher education institutions to learn from the collaborations already in place.

UFM students have the potential to transfer to Concord University to complete a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with an emphasis available in accounting, finance,

management, marketing, and/or sports management. The final one or two years of the degree will be completed on Concord’s campus. Students eligible for transfer will have fulfilled requisite courses at UFM equivalent to the required courses at Concord, including general education courses.

“We are hoping to be able to enroll Vietnamese students at Concord University beginning in spring 2023 and well into the future,” says President Boggess. “UFM hopes that West Virginia students will take advantage of the opportunity to have an international experience by visiting and studying in Vietnam as well.”

Concord University and UFM hope this collaboration promotes international education, academic exchange, and study abroad opportunities.

From Left: Dr. Huffstetler, President Pham Tien Dat, President Boggess, and Nancy Ellison