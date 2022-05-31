CONCORD UNIVERSITY FRESHMEN INVITED TO COMMIT TO CU FRESH START

ATHENS, W.Va. – Incoming freshmen at Concord University are invited to attend CU Fresh Start this summer. The new program, free to eligible students, will offer freshmen a jumpstart on the academic year and their college experience.

Participants will be involved in a three-week program that allows them to get a head start on their college education and become comfortable on Concord’s campus. The program will run weekdays July 11-29, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Students interested in participating in CU Fresh Start have until Monday, June 13, 2022 to commit to the program.

Participating students will earn a UNIV 100 credit ($339 value); receive a $100 campus bookstore voucher; and, have the opportunity to test out of required English or math supplemental courses.

Organizers of CU Fresh Start say “the curriculum promises to be both fun and educational” and is designed to help students make the transition from high school to college manageable while preparing them for a successful first semester at Concord.

Students who are interested in participating are encouraged to fill out this interest form, and a member of CU’s team will contact them. For additional information visit the CU Fresh Start page or contact Dr. Sheila Womack at swomack@concord.edu or 304-384-6298.

For more information about Concord University visit www.concord.edu.