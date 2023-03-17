Concord University has earned Gold status in the 2023-2024 Military Friendly ® School designation.  

ATHENS, W.Va. – Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard. The Military Friendly ® Awards provide a more competitive view of how an organization is performing compared with similar organizations, and Concord University’s Gold award means the institution is within 10% of the 10th-ranked organization.

The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly ® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Despite our long-standing support for veterans, it has been several years since we last received this esteemed award. Thanks to the collective hard work and support from the entire campus community, we have achieved this recognition. We should all be proud to be recognized as an institution that values and respects the brave men and women who have given so much for us all,” said Dr. George Williams, Concord University’s Veterans Advocate.

“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard,” said Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®.

For more information about Concord University’s student veteran programs, visit concord.edu/veterans.