CONCORD UNIVERSITY HOLDING 147TH SPRING COMMENCEMENT



ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University is announcing plans for the 147th Spring Commencement. Candidates for graduation will be honored during four ceremonies on two days. Master’s degree candidates will be honored on Friday, May, 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. Candidates for undergraduate degrees will be recognized on Saturday, May 7, 2022 during ceremonies at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All ceremonies will be held in the Main Gym of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center.

The Spring 2022 class has four valedictorians: Katherine Michelle Helmick of Meadow Bridge, W.Va.; Chloe Martin King of Peterstown, W.Va.; Marisa S. Montgomery of Oak Hill, W.Va.; and Colton Elliott Lively of Bluefield, W.Va.

Helmick will receive a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude; King will receive a Bachelor of Science in Education, summa cum laude; Montgomery will receive a Bachelor of Science in Education, summa cum laude; and Lively will receive a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.

Two honorary doctorates are being presented during the commencement ceremonies. West Virginia Del. Joe Ellington will be recognized during the 11 a.m. ceremony on May 7. Concord alumnus Mr. Gregory Allen will be honored during the 1 p.m. ceremony on May 7. Both individuals will receive the Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa for their professional achievements and dedicated service to Concord University.

Please note that all commencement ceremonies are private and tickets are required for admission. Currently, masking is optional in all Concord University facilities as long as Mercer County remains in the Green or Yellow on the CDC’s COVID-19 community level map, and the on-campus cases remain low in number. This reflects the latest guidance by the CDC.

All ceremonies are being livestreamed. To view the livestream of the ceremonies, log on to Concord’s website the day of the event at https://www.concord.edu, then click on the commencement graphic on the main page.